Is Singer Pitbull Currently Dating? Does He Have A Girlfriend?

Pitbull is a rapper known for his blend of reggaeton, pop, and hip hop to make upbeat, dance-worthy tracks. He’s a major name in the music industry and his personal life has often been the speculation of tabloids and headlines. So is he dating anyone now? The answer is that he is living by his motto “single, bilingual, and ready to mingle.”

Born on January 15, 1981 as Armando Christian Perez to Cuban parents, he was raised in Miami, Florida and became immersed in both his Cuban heritage and the influence of music. In his music career, Pitbull has had several hit songs, including “I Know You Want Me,” “Feel This Moment,” and “Timber.” His musical outreach has brought reggaeton and Latin hip hop to a global audience.

Often referred to as “Mr. Worldwide” or “Mr. 305”, he has always paid homage to his hometown of Miami. And now he will perform during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as part of a historic Super Bowl hailed as a “win for diversity.”

He Has Six Kids But Has Never Been Married

Mr. Worldwide is famously private about his personal life despite his persona as a lover of women. In majority of his music videos and live shows, he is surrounded by attractive women. He is known to evade questions about his relationship status during interviews.

The only woman with whom he has been publicly attached has been his ex-girlfriend and mother of two of his children, Barbara Alba. Together, the pair shares daughter Destiny and son Bryce. Currently, Alba has custody of both children. Pitbull and Alba’s relationship lasted for at least a decade before they officially separated in 2011. Since then, Pitbull has kept mum about his personal life.

Of his six children, the only two known to the media are Destiny, born 2002, and Bryce, born 2003. The names and mothers of his other four children are unknown to the public. However, Pitbull is so devoted to his children that he has tattoos paying tribute to each of his kids.

Miami Has Special Meaning For Him

Performing at the Super Bowl in his hometown has to be an extra special experience for Pitbull. In fact, his musical moniker stems from his upbringing in Miami. In his biography, Pitbull says, “(Pitbulls) bite to lock. The dog is too stupid to lose. And they’re outlawed in Dade County (Miami, Florida). They’re basically everything that I am.”

His pseudonym “Mr. 305” is another reference to Miami. “305” is the area code for all of Miami-Dade County in Florida. He often mentions Miami in his songs and performances.

Last but not least, one can’t talk about Pitbull without mentioning the mottos and phrases that make him the ultimate hype man. Among his most influential and motivational phrases are “Dale” which means “Give it,” “Turn a negative into a positive,” “There’s no losing, only learning” and “Live life, don’t let life live you.” And to bring things full circle, Pitbull lives by the motto “single, bilingual, and ready to mingle!”