Pitbull Was In Talks to Perform in Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Every year, a number of guest performers take the stage during the Super Bowl half time show, and this year will be no different. There will also be guest performers before the Super Bowl at the tailgate party; Pitbull will be one of the guests performing before the game. He has also hinted that he may be a part of the halftime show.

Pitbull will take the stage during the pre-game show to perform “Get Ready.” During that show, gospel singer Yolanda Adams will perform “America The Beautiful,” Dan + Shay will perform, and DJ Khaled will take to the sidelines to DJ the Tailgate Tropicale festivities in Miami.

Demi Lovato will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff. This will be the second time Lovato has performed live since her overdose in 2018. She performed at the Grammy Awards last week.

The Super Bowl Pre-Game Show Will Celebrate Miami

Pitbull and DJ Khaled both have Miami roots. In fact, the Little Havana district of Miami is full of tributes to the star. Khaled still lives in Miami. He once got lost at sea while taking a jetski to Rick Ross’s waterfront mansion.

The halftime show will continue along the same lines, but it will celebrate women empowerment and Latin culture as well.

Shakira, one of the halftime headliners, said that she and Jennifer Lopez will be reminding people that Latina artists belong on that stage and that they are very proud to be part of the first halftime show featuring two Latina headliners.

“I think Latinos are going through a difficult time in the US right now, and I think it’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latino community is in this country, how much we have to offer, our idiosyncrasies, our culture that is so diverse,” she said at a press conference on Thursday. “I think that JLo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background. It doesn’t really matter where you are from, how old you are or where you come from. What matters is the message, what you have to say. We’re here, and we have a lot to say.”

Pitbull Hinted at a Halftime Performance

When asked about his performances and involvement at the Super Bowl, Pitbull told the Entertainment Tonight that he is involved in many parts of the day.

“Am I in the halftime show?” he said. “I’m involved in a lot of things that have to do with the Super Bowl. I’ll leave it at that. I plead the fifth that this question might intimidate me.”

He had nothing but praise for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the halftime headliners, when talking with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m very proud of both of them,” he said. “[They are] sophisticated, sexy, powerful, hard-working, diligent, militant, and when I say militant, I mean they just go and get it. They’ve opened up a lot of doors for someone such as myself and I’m always proud to be around them. I’m always proud of them and what they got going on and how they keep taking it to the next level.”

Wyclef Jean is also rumored to be making a guest appearance.

