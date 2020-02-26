What Time & Date Is ‘Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution’ on Netflix?

The new Pokemon movie is coming to Netflix sooner than you thought. Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution is almost here. Here is when you can expect to watch it in different time zones on Netflix.

‘Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution’ Premieres on Thursday, February 27

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution premieres on Thursday, February 27. Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live.

Release Times in the U.S. (February 27)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (February 26)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (February 26)

The movie is being released for Pokemon Day. It’s being released on Netflix worldwide, except for in Japan and Korea.

If you’re planning to watch the new Pokemon movie and you’re on the West Coast, you might be up late enough to watch it right away and still get some sleep before work or school the next day. It’ll be releasing pretty late in other parts of the continental U.S., though. If you’re in Hawaii or Alaska, you’ll have plenty of time to view the movie as part of your prime-time viewing.

Previews & More Details

Here’s the trailer for the new movie.

The description for the movie reads, “When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature.”

Another description reads: “After accepting an invitation from a mysterious trainer, Ash, Misty, and Brock meet Mewtwo, an artificially created Pokemon who wants to do battle.”

Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution is a 2019 Japanese film, and also a CGI remake of the first Pokemon movie. The movie was released in Japan on July 12, 2019. Now it’s being released on Netflix.

Mewtwo Strikes Back was directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonori Sakakibara. The movie’s world premiere was at the Anime Expo 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. So if you’ve seen people talking about the movie even before it was out on Netflix, that’s why. When it was first released in Japan, it was a top-grossing movie.

This Netflix movie is remaking the 1988 movie about Mewtwo’s creation (which was originally released in the U.S. in 1999, according to Pokemon.com.) The movie will include some familiar characters, like Pikachu, Ash, Misty, and Brock.

The Verge notes that the animation might feel jarring for some. But the trailer looks pretty fun and the animation style makes Pikachu look adorable, so you’ll probably really enjoy this new movie.

Pokemon.com’s description for the new movie reads: “In Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, unleashing a creation that goes against the very laws of nature: Mewtwo, a Legendary Pokémon intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge—and Ash, Pikachu, and their friends find themselves at the center of its rampage!”