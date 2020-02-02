Porsche has bought its first Super Bowl ad in more than 20 years to promote the new Porsche Taycan, the company’s first all-electric car, according to Business Insider. The ad is titled “The Heist,” and depicts employees of the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany chasing one another through the breathtaking European countryside.

Although the ad is meant to promote the new Porsche Taycan, the commercial actually features 10 other specific Porsche models throughout the years, including the Porsche Tractor, the 917 K, the Carrera GT, and the 918 Spyder Hybrid, among several others. According to Motor Trend, each model in the ad represents an important moment in the brand’s history. Check out the full Super Bowl ad below:

‘The Heist’ Depicts a High-Speed Chase Through Europe & Features Several Models of Porsche Vehicles

VideoVideo related to watch: porsche taycan’s super bowl 2020 commercial 2020-02-02T18:13:14-05:00

The ad is 2:30 long and features different Porsche models through the years as they all zip through the German countryside, down tight alleyways, through winding country roads and across narrow bridges.

The commercial starts with a masked thief slowly creeping away in a silent Taycan, as a handful of security guards walk around the museum. After the thief sets off the alarms, a dozen guards run to different Porsche vehicles, a few of them arguing over which cars they can drive. They all take off chasing the thief in a scene reminiscent of The Fast and the Furious, as the culprit takes them on a high-speed chase across Europe.

As the ad draws to a close, the thief is surrounded by the other drivers, who cut him off on a bridge. (Spoiler alert!) It turns out the driver is another museum worker, and the “heist” is a game the workers play, where they switch off who gets to play the “bad guy” and drive the Taycan.

Business Insider reports that Porsche will only be running a 60-second clip during the Super Bowl, as ads are incredibly expensive during the sporting event (running upwards of $5.6 million for a 30-second ad this year). However, viewers can check out the full, extended ad above, courtesy of the Porsche YouTube page.

The Taycan is Porsche’s First, Fully-Electric Vehicle

According to Business Insider, the automaker’s decision to promote the Taycan during the Super Bowl for the first time in over two decades suggests that it views the Taycan “as an unusually significant release.” The car is the company’s first, fully-electric vehicle.

Deliveries for the Taycan began in December. The selling price starts at $103,800 and has a maximum range of 201 miles, Business Insider reports. Porsche said the ad is intended to reach a new group of potential customers, according to the publication. You can read more about each of the Porsche models featured in the ad by clicking here.

If Porsche airs a different (shorter) clip during the Super Bowl, Heavy will update this post with the commercial promo once it is live. In the meantime, enjoy the clips above, and check out this this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and Super Bowl entertainment news!