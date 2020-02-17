Presidents Day 2020 Freebies & Restaurant Deals

On Presidents Day, score freebies and discounts on food at supermarkets and restaurants.

Deals on food goes beyond Valentines Day into Presidents Day, and if you are celebrating the regional holiday today, you might work up an appetite. There are plenty of places offering reduced or discounted specials on food as well as freebies.

Here’s a list of places where you can get something to eat cheap:

Presidents Day Restaurant Deals

Bertucci’s: Get a three-course dinner for two for $35. This was actually a Valentine’s Day offer, but it is valid through today.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Eight coupons for food as well as tokens are available.

Cinnabon: Get a free cup of coffee — no purchase necessary.

Del Taco: Get a free shrimp taco with the purchase of one shrimp taco (coupon required).

Denny’s: Save 20 percent on your entire check (coupon required).

Jamba Juice: Get a smoothie or juice for $1 with the purchase of one smoothie or juice (coupon required).

Sonic Drive-In: Hot dogs are $1 all day.

Outback Steakhouse: Save $5 on your dinner check or $3 on your lunch check (coupon required). This offer is valid for both dining in and takeout.

Reduce Your Restaurant Bill

Can’t find a restaurant in your area offering a special deal today? Here are a few ways to reduce your next restaurant bill:

Use a discounted gift card or gift certificate: This is one of the easiest ways to take a big bite out of your bill. Say you pay for a restaurant meal with a gift card or gift certificate that you got for 20% off its face value — like a $100 gift card that you bought for $80. You will effectively save 20% on that meal.

You can buy discounted gift cards and certificates from:

Warehouse clubs: Costco and Sam’s Club are among those that sell restaurant gift cards at a discount.

Gift card marketplaces: Websites such as Raise.com are basically exchanges through which folks with unwanted gift cards can sell them for less than their face value to savvy shoppers.

Discount websites: Restaurant.com sells discounted gift certificates for local restaurants and small chains, boasting savings of up to 50%. Groupon.com is another option.

Restaurants themselves: Many major chains offer free gift cards or vouchers with the purchase of a gift card during certain times of year — including right now, reports Money Talk News.

Ask for a senior discount: If you are 50 or older, you should ask whether a senior discount is available at pretty much any business you patronize — certainly including restaurants.

Restaurants that provide a senior discount include:

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Folks who belong to AARP — you can become a full member if you’re at least 50 save 10% at this chain. Just present your AARP card to get the discount.

Chili’s

Chili’s does not offer a company-wide discount for seniors. Some locations provide a discount, but offers vary by location, the company advises asking specific locations directly whether they offer a senior discount.

Cicis

Many of this pizza buffet chain’s locations offer discounts to seniors or military members. The offers vary by location, though, so ask your nearest Cicis whether it offers a senior discount.

Denny’s

More than a dozen restaurant chains currently offer discounts to AARP members. Most of the AARP dining discounts are for 10% off — but Denny’s is an exception, offering 15% off. Just present your membership card.

El Pollo Loco

Guests who are 60 or older get a 10% discount, which is good for up to $1 off. Ask the cashier for the discount before you pay.

Friendly’s

Members of the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC), another advocacy group for people age 50 or older, get Friendly’s coupons. To redeem one, download or print a coupon from AMAC’s website and present it to your Friendly’s server.

Coupons include: One free adult entree with the purchase of an adult entree; $3 off a purchase of $15 or more; One free sundae with the purchase of a sundae

Golden Corral

Check with your local Golden Corral for senior discounts, as they vary by location. Some locations offer both brunch and dinner early-bird specials to folks age 60 or older, according to its webpage. Other locations don’t list any senior discounts on the chain’s website, however.

If you’re 60 or older, you might also want to join Golden Corral’s Good as Gold Club. When you sign up, you can check the “Seniors (60+)” box to indicate that you want to receive information specifically for folks of that age, in addition to the offers available to anyone who joins the club.

Outback Steakhouse

AARP members who show their membership card save 10% at this nationwide chain.

