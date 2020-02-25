Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Jonas is a musician and member of the Jonas Brothers, and a judge on The Voice. He met Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood actress who starred in the now-canceled ABC show Quantico, at an Oscars after-party in 2017.

Details from the wedding, such as her dress (custom Ralph Lauren with a 75-foot train), the venue (the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India) and the validity of their relationship have been the subject of much talk on the internet. There was also a lot of talk about the stars’ brief courtship as well as their 10 year age difference. Their traditional multi-day wedding, which was documented on the two celebrities’ Instagrams and promoted a number of prominent brands ranging from motorized scooters to vodka brands.

Here’s everything we know about Priyanks Chopra, Nick Jonas’ wife:

1. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Only Dated A Few Months Before They Got Engaged

The two were only publicly dating for a few months before reports surfaced that Jonas rented out a Tiffany store to pick out an engagement ring for Chopra.

According to Vogue, the two have known each other for almost two years, first meeting at an Oscars after-party in 2017. They texted for a few months before meeting in person, reported Vox.

Jezebel reported that short engagements are fairly standard in Indian culture, making the length of Chopra and Jonas’s courtship not particularly noteworthy, reported Jezebel.

Chopra and Jonas denied reports that they were dating for a few months after they attended the Met Gala together in 2017. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chopra specifically denied their relationship, saying, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. It was fun,” Chopra said at the time. “We were at the same table. I mean, we know each other so we were just like, ‘Hey let’s go together,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go together.’ And it just ended up working out.”

2. Their Engagement Was A Public Event

Chopra shared photos of her Mumbai roka ceremony, a traditional Indian engagement event. The engagement party was breathlessly covered by the Indian Express, followed by an official engagement announcement.

The couple had a traditional ceremony in accordance with her family’s values, which entailed a large, two-day engagement party with both families present and both of their cultures represented, reported Vox.

3. Chopra Skipped the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour

Chopra spent that day in Mumbai, where she modeled in a fashion show. The actress walked the grand finale of India’s Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Chopra wore a strapless black evening gown with a sheer shawl and jewel-encrusted belt on the runway. She accessorized with big stud earrings. Chopra is an ambassador for Blenders Pride, a whiskey brand.

Chopra was at some of the Jonas Brothers’ other shows in Europe, including their Milan concert on Valentine’s Day. “Pre show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines,” Jonas wrote on a clip he shared of the two backstage before the performance, reported Elle.

4. Chopra Is A Whiskey Runway Model

A 24hr whirlwind trip to Mumbai for the 15th edition of the @bpftindia

Good thing I got to play dress up.. 😬😄

Great show guys! It always is with you. pic.twitter.com/D0K5a3jEYj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2020

Priyanka Chopra walked at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai on February 22. Numerous designers brought their best designs to the show. Priyanka was also joined by 14 designers on the stage, reported Hindustan Times.

About the event, Chopra wrote on Twitter, “A 24hr whirlwind trip to Mumbai for the 15th edition of the @bpftindia Good thing I got to play dress up… Great show guys! It always is with you.”

5. Chopra Attended Davos In 2020

Watch CNBC's full interview with Priyanka Chopra Jonas at DavosCNBC's Sara Eisen and Priyanka Chopra Jonas join "Closing Bell" for an exclusive interview from Davos 2020. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is heading to Davos. The actress and activist will urge the world’s billionaires and leaders to use their wealth to end extreme poverty, address climate change and reduce inequity by 2030. Chopra Jonas is partnering with Global Goal Live, a campaign led by Global Citizen and consulting firm Teneo. The campaign calls on billionaires to address the inequality gap between the world’s wealthiest and poorest countries. The Global Goals campaign was agreed to by all 193 member states of the United Nations in 2015. Chopra Jonas will speak in a fireside chat on Jan. 21, coinciding with the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. In 2017, Forbes named Chopra Jonas one of Bollywood’s highest paid actors, with $10 million in annual earnings. She has since married Nick Jonas of the band The Jonas Brothers. For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://www.cnbc.com/pro/?__source=youtube » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC #CNBC TV 2020-01-24T00:23:52.000Z

Chopra attended Davos in 2020 and spoke to MSNBC about her message to multi-billionaires. “In 2015, at the Un General Assembly, the countries made the sustainable development goals… five years in, we’re majorly off track. What the governments have promised have not happened. We need philanthropy in scale for corporations and individuals to donate massively.”

She continued, “Philanthropy is an important part of my life. I come from India which has seen extreme poverty and extreme wealth… The privileged countries that have a privilege have the responsibility to take care of those who do not.”

She also told MSNBC that she was “gunning after” Bill and Melinda Gates, and “imploring to people who have the ability to move things, to do it… I’m doing something. Are you?”

