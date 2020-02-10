Rebel Wilson and James Corden took to the stage dressed in cat costumes during the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Sunday to announce the winner of Visual Effects award. Cats, which bombed at the box office, was one of the films nominated.

“As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” they said in unison. 1917, directed by Sam Mendes, walked away with the Oscar.

"As cast members of the motion picture #Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects" | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vQu6kDZ1UQ — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Cats has been a hot topic for social media since it was released in December 2019, as users questioned the use of CGI in the movie. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film, which was first famously a Broadway play, has a score of 20 percent among critics. Audience members have given it 53 percent.

While the use of CGI might have been questionable at best, there is no shortage of celebrities in the movie. Including Corden and Wilson, other A-listers who appear in the film are Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo.

The Oscars might have gone hostless for its second year in 2020, but the Golden Globes enlisted Ricky Gervais. He couldn’t help but make a quip at Cats, which is based on the stage musical written Andrew Lloyd Webber. Webber was inspired to write Cats after reading T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats from 1939.

“The world got to see James Corden as a fat pussy. He was also in the movie Cats,” Gervais joked. “But no one saw that. And the reviews—shocking. I saw one that said this is the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs.”

VideoVideo related to rebel wilson & james corden dress up as cats at the oscars 2020-02-09T22:25:23-05:00

Corden had even made fun of Cats before taking the stage Sunday night. He recently became embroiled in a scandal when he was accused of not actually driving during his popular segment, Carpool Karaoke. A fan took a picture of Corden’s car, which showed it being pulled by another vehicle. Then Barstool Sports shared the video and it went viral, garnering more than 13 million views and causing a “media frenzy.”

During a recent episode of The Late Late Show, Corden confronted some “very very serious allegations.”

“I just want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true,” he said last month. “I am of course talking about the people saying that I don’t drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. Now I really hate that I’m about to say this but, fake news.”

VideoVideo related to rebel wilson & james corden dress up as cats at the oscars 2020-02-09T22:25:23-05:00

“Now I know this looks bad, but I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we are doing something where we think it might not be safe, like, a dance routine or a costume change, or if I’m drunk,” he said with a laugh. “But in the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just can’t stop getting lost in his eyes, ok?”

Finally, Corden threw in his joke about his failed movie, saying: “Look, I’m just shocked that I’ve done something that’s upset people more than Cats,” he quipped.

READ NEXT: Oscars 2020 Performers & Performances: Who Is Performing at the Awards?