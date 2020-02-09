Renee Zellweger’s Age, Height & Accent: The Actress’ Stats & Background

Renée Zellweger has taken the 2020 Awards Season by storm. Zellweger is 50 years old, standing at 5’4″ tall. The star took home the award for Best Actress at the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes and the Baftas this year. She is nominated for Best Actress for the Academy Awards as well.

When the 50-year-old actress accepted her award at the Golden Globes, fans were struck by her strong southern accent during her speech.

She began her speech in what most people would recognize as her usual accent, the accent she uses for movie roles; however, when she said “Y’all look pretty good 17 years later,” she spoke in a Texas accent. Fans took to Twitter to talk about the change in her accent, but Zellweger’s representative told Page Six that she always uses her “normal usual accent” in interviews and she’s always had a Southern accent.

Zellweger was born and raised in Texas, so her accent is natural for her. She was a cheerleader, gymnast, speech team member and drama club member along with participating in soccer, basketball, baseball and football while in high school. After high school, she attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English in 1991. An acting elective sparked her interest in her future career.

Zellweger Began Acting Professionally in 1992

While she was still in college, Zellweger appeared in independent and low budget films and TV including A Taste for Killing in 1992 and Murder in the Heartland in 1993. Afterward, she appeared in Reality Bites and 8 seconds.

Her career really took off after she was in the 1994 horror film Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation alongside Matthew McConaughey. Though the movie did not do well commercially, Variety’s Joe Leydon wrote that she was “the most formidable scream queen since Jamie Lee Curtis went legit.”

In 1996, Zellweger became a household name after the release of Jerry Maguire, and she went on to appear in movies like Bridget Jones’s Diary and its sequels, Cinderella Man, The Whole Truth and Judy.

She Has Been Nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars Twice

Before this year, Zellweger has won one Academy Award. In 2004, she was awarded the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Cold Mountain. Prior to 2004, she was nominated for Best Actress two times.

In 2002, she was nominated for Best Actress for her work in Bridget Jones’s Diary, and she was nominated again in 2003 for Chicago.

So far this year for her performance in Judy, Zellweger has taken home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and the British Academy Film Award for Best Film Actress in a Leading Role. She is the favorite to take home the Oscar in the same category.

Prior to 2020, Zellweger took a six-year break from Hollywood and acting, which she acknowledged in her Golden Globe acceptance speech.

Judy made $24 million domestically, and reviews for the film are overall mixed. Zellweger’s performance stood out in the film, however. She studied Judy Garland before filming for the role and recreated gestures and inflections.

