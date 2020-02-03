It didn’t take long for new memes to be born after the Rick and Morty Pringles ad premiered. Adult Swim shared the new commercial a few days before the Super Bowl. Memes have already been born based on Rick’s moment when he tore some wallpaper off the wall, revealing a Pringles logo. Here are some of the best memes.

The Pringles Super Bowl Ad Sparked A Lot of New ‘Rick and Morty’ Memes

The memes are based on the scene at about 18 seconds into the new Pringles Super Bowl commercial below.

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’ pringles ad inspires wall-tearing memes 2020-02-02T19:15:07-05:00

It’s the moment when Rick tears the paper on the wall, revealing a giant Pringles logo. At that moment, they realize that they’re all stuck in a Pringles ad and there’s no way out. Rick and Summer were taken and are now surrounded by Morty Pringles robots.

Some of the best memes show up in the Rick and Morty subreddit. Here’s one example.

Then someone made it into a meme about finding red flags in potential dates.

This one’s kind of funny.

But the above meme’s not accurate, since people always ask where the meme format is from and then they’re shown the Pringles ad.

Here’s another meme.

And of course, hope springs eternal for an Evil Morty episode.

Others, meanwhile, are waiting for a new Interdimensional Cable episode.

This next meme is pretty accurate. Who hasn’t experienced this on YouTube?

But sadly, this is true.

But is THIS comment about Jerry true? Do we hate him because we relate to him?

Is the meme really that original? This version of the meme makes a good point.

Want to create your own meme? A blank template for the meme was created and shared on Reddit by u/Kirb_Is_Cool. Here it is.

And another helpful Redditor, u/15_FPS, created a green screen version.

And now people who haven’t seen the ad are asking which episode the new meme template came from. It didn’t come from an episode, it came from an ad. But it’s a pretty good ad if it could inspire so many memes.

The ad was released a few days before the Super Bowl, and now it’s airing during the Super Bowl’s second quarter. It will likely inspire even more memes.

But when is Rick and Morty returning with new episodes? That’s the question everyone is still asking. Unfortunately, the Pringles ad can’t answer that question. All we know is that the second half of the season is returning sometime this year, and they’ve even recorded the audio for the final episode already. So it’s really only a matter of time before we get new episodes of Rick and Morty.

Until then, we’ll just have to make it through February. Considering how tough January was for some people, this next month is going to be pretty interesting. Here’s hoping February is easier and a little calmer than January 2020 was. If it’s not, at least we have more Rick and Morty to look forward to eventually.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works