Rihanna to Receive President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards 2020

The 51st annual NAACP Awards take place on February 22, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST. The show will be broadcast live on BET and feature many performers and presenters. During the show, Rihanna will be presented with the NAACP Image Awards’ President’s Award.

The NAACP announced early in February that it had selected Rihanna as the recipient of the 2020 President’s Award. The award is presented in “recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service.”

Previous recipients of the President’s Award include Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Muhammad Ali. The award will be presented by NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Rihanna Is Recognized For Her Achievements

According to the NAACP press release, Rihanna is being honored for more than just her musical achievements. She has won nine Grammy Awards, but she has also added many other credits to her resume over the years. She has been an executive producer, fashion designer, actress, business entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Rihanna has built fashion empires with the global beauty brand FENTY, lingerie brand SAVAGE x FENTY, which prides itself on inclusion, and the luxury fashion brand FENTY. She was the first woman of color to partner with LVMH and the first woman to start an original brand for the luxury group.

Rihanna also founded The Clara Lionel Foundation, which was named in honor of her grandparents. The charity supports and funds education and emergency response programs globally. It also helps Rihanna and her fans engage in global advocacy with the goal of improving life for young people everywhere.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” NAACP President Johnson said. “From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Rihanna Recently Celebrated Her 32nd Birthday

Rihanna turned 32 on Thursday, February 20. To celebrate her day, she gave fans a free full-sized Killawatt Foil Highlighter Duo with any purchase of $50 or more from Fenty.

The star celebrated her birthday with a dance party in Mexico with her closest friends. According to E!, the night was also full of tequila and live music.

Rihanna has been on the forefront of the music scene since 2005 when she released “Pon de Replay,” which would become a hit song. She recorded the song in 2004.

In her 15-year career, Rihanna has gone from someone who had no formal music or dancing training to a mega-sized music and beauty star. In 2006, Rihanna celebrated her first number-one single. The song “SOS” from her album A Girl Like Me, peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

She received her first Grammy Award in 2008, three years after the release of her first album. The Grammy Award was presented to Rihanna and Jay-Z and was for “Umbrella” in the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Category. She was nominated for six total awards that year.

As for when Rihanna will drop a new album, she hasn’t dropped any hints recently. She has been focusing on her other brands and entrepreneurial efforts, so it’s likely she hasn’t had time to get into the studio.

Tune in to the NAACP Image Awards on BET at 8 p.m. EST to watch Rihanna accept her award.

READ NEXT: Jenna Fischer Reveals What Was in the Teapot Note From ‘The Office’