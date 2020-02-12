Is the White Tiger on ‘The Masked Singer’ Rob Gronkowski?

On The Masked Singer season 3 so far, the White Tiger contestant has stood out for his imposing stature on stage and even bigger personality with each performance. Fans are dissecting each clue in an effort to uncover the identity of the celebrity beneath the mask, and one NFL star’s name has emerged above all the rest: Rob Gronkowski.

So, is Rob Gronkowski the celebrity behind the White Tiger mask? Read on for why we think it’s possible.

A Number of Clues Suggest Rob Gronkowski Could Be the White Tiger

The Masked Singer is only two episodes into season 3, but a number of clues and hints have already been given about the White Tiger’s celebrity identity. Here are the biggest clues that point to Gronk as the man behind the mask:

– The Ultimate Champion for Clam Shucking trophy: Clam shucking is an activity that is popular in New England, and Gronk played for the New England Patriots. The trophy also had the number 51 on it, and the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.

– The “Four Score and Seven Years Ago” Poster: The judges wondered if this quote was hinting at the Patriots’ 4 Super Bowl appearances in 7 years. While it might be, “four score and seven years” actually means “87 years.” 87 is Gronkowski’s jersey number.

– “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark & the Funky Bunch: Could his song choice for episode 2 be a nod to Mark Wahlberg, a well-known fan of the New England Patriots and Boston native?

– Horse Piñata: In 2016, the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship, taking the AFC spot in Super Bowl L.

– Group A Contestants Appeared in 9 Super Bowls: During the premiere episode of The Masked Singer, Nick Cannon revealed that among the 6 “Group A” contestants, they appeared in a combined 9 Super Bowls. Drew Carey and Lil Wayne have already been unmasked, and neither of them are football players. In his 9-year season, Gronk played in 4 Super Bowl games and earned 2 championship rings.

– The White Tiger’s height: The judges have been commenting on how tall and muscular the White Tiger appears to be. Gronkowski is 6’6″, so his frame would tower over 6′ Nick Cannon on stage.

Gronk Is a Leading Guess Among Twitter Fans for the White Tiger’s Identity

When you google “Rob Gronkowski,” one of the first search suggestions that pops up is “Rob Gronkowski White Tiger.” On Twitter, too, fans seem convinced that Gronk has to be the celebrity posing as the White Tiger. One user wrote “There are only 2 solutions for #WhiteTigerMask. You can either say it’s Gronk or you can be wrong. No other option exists.” Another wrote “It’s either Rob Gronkowski, Gronk, or #87 from the NE Patriots. Those are my best guesses.”

That’s not to say Rob Gronkowski is the only guess out there. Other plausible guesses for the White Tiger’s identity include Hulk Hogan and Oscar De La Hoya. Nevertheless, we’re in agreement with the majority predicting that whenever the White Tiger is unmasked on the show, it will be Gronk who is unveiled.

Tune in to The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?