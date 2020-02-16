Robert & Anny 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Robert and Anny, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today, judging by recent fan sightings of the couple, and the occasional Instagram post. Although neither of the reality stars have posted much on social media over the past few months (likely due to their NDA contracts with TLC), the reality stars were spotted with a TLC film crew recently, and a few photos of the two celebrating Robert’s son Bryson’s birthday have popped up on Instagram.

Robert and Anny had a tumultuous, rocky relationship throughout most of Season 7 of the show, but the two still ended up tying the knot during the final episode of the regular season. Here’s what we know about Robert and Anny’s relationship today:

Robert & Anny Recently Celebrated Bryson’s Birthday

Robert and Anny were recently seen celebrating Robert’s son Bryson’s birthday, after 90DayFianceNews posted a series of pictures of the three together on social media. Robert himself shared a couple of pictures of his son’s birthday on Instagram, although they didn’t feature any shots of his wife. However, 90DayFianceNews uploaded a couple of pictures from Bryson’s birthday party, and one photo featured Anny and Bryson together at the swimming pool.

The caption of the post reads, “Robert and Anny celebrating Bryson’s fifth birthday the other day. What has been your favorite moment of theirs from this season? They are doing shoutout videos for anyone interested.”

The post also includes a video of Robert and Bryson talking to fans and promising to give interested viewers some “birthday love, holiday wishes, shoutouts” and anything else they might want. Bryson also adorably adds that fans can come and play with him.

The Reality Couple Was Also Spotted Filming With TLC Earlier This Month

Robert and Anny were also spotted filming with a TLC camera crew at a kid’s play and party restaurant called Monkey Joe’s. Instagrammer FraudedByTLC posted a few pictures of the two sitting together at a table, followed by a couple shots of the reality stars outside with the film crew.

The caption of the post reads, “Spotted filming at Monkey Joe’s (kids play and party place): Robert, Anny, and Bryson! Guess we’re gonna see them on Happily Ever After?” However, TLC has not confirmed that the reality couple will appear on Happily Ever After just yet, but Heavy will update this post if/when the network releases the cast list for the upcoming new season of the popular spinoff.

Although Robert and Anny have had a rocky season, which has included many arguments over money, sex, wedding plans, Robert’s ex-girlfriends and their living arrangements, the two appear to still be together today and going strong. Both reality stars will feature on the Season 7 “Couples Tell All” finale which airs tonight at 8 p.m. Bryson’s porn star grandmother Diamond Foxxx will also make an appearance tonight.

Tune in Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. EST to see how Robert and Anny’s love story plays out in the end. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

