Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joaquin Phoenix is engaged to another of Hollywood’s acclaimed stars. Though they are both famous individually, Mara and Phoenix share a low-key life and relationship out of the public eye. They do, however, attend award shows and events together.

Rooney Mara, born Patricia Rooney Mara, was born in Bedford, New York to a football-loving family. Her mother’s family founded the Pittsburgh Steelers, and her father’s family were the founders of the New York Giants. Her father, Timothy Christopher Mara, is currently the senior vice president of player personnel for the Giants, and her mother, Kathleen McNulty, is a part-time real-estate agent. Mara has two brothers and a sister.

Mara and Phoenix first announced their relationship in 2017 and have been apparently happily together since then.

1. Mara Was Raised in New York

Mara was born and raised in New York where she graduated from Fox Lane High School in 2003. After high school, she attended the Traveling School, which is an open-learning environment. During her time there, she went to Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia.

She then attended George Washington University for a year before transferring to New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized study. She studied psychology, international social policy in nonprofits and graduated in 2010.

Mara did not pursue acting as a child. Her sister, however, was a professional actress, which made her reconsider her decision to not try to get into acting. During her time at NYU, she starred in a number of student fims and then went on to begin her career in acting.

2. Phoenix and Mara Announced Their Engagement in 2019

Mara met Phoenix on the set of Her in 2013. The two did not start dating back then, though. After they started dating, Phoenix told Vanity Fair that he thought Mara didn’t like him when they were shooting that movie, but she was actually just really shy.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he said. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

They later started dating while filming Mary Magdalene in 2016. They sparked engagement rumors when Mara was seen wearing a diamond ring in May 2019. The pair confirmed to Us Weekly that they were engaged in July.

3. She is an Actress

After her college graduation in 2010, Mara went on to play Nancy Holbrook in A Nightmare on Elmstreet and Erica Albright in The Social Network. Not long after, she played Lisbeth Salander in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which became her breakout role.

Since then, she has starred in films like Her, Carol, Dominion, A Song to Sing, Mary Magdalene. She is in the upcoming Nightmare Alley, starring as Molly Cahill.

Mara has also appeared in episodes of TV shows. In 2006, she was in one episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in 2007, she was in Women’s Murder club, in 2008 she was in The Cleaner, and in 2009, Mara was in two episodes of ER.

4. Mara is Known for Charity Work

Mara founded the Uweza Foundation. The foundation works in Nairobi, Kenya. The goal is to help Kibera residents who live in poverty and face challenges in their daily life. The website specifically points out poor housing quality, lack of toilets and running water access, poor provision of waste disposal services and a lack of healthcare.

Uweza was founded in 2008 and now provides 300 children with opportunities to develop their talent, abilities and education. Their current programs include a soccer academy, an art gallery and a sponsorship program.

They also sponsor “Golden Girls Power,” which provides Kibera girls with a safe space for meeting, socializing and learning about topics that are relevant to “improving their mental, emotional and physical well-being.” The group meets once a week.

5. She Created a Vegan Fashion Line

Mara and Phoenix are both vegan, but Mara took it to another level by creating a vegan fashion line. The brand, Hiraeth Collective, consists of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories. It was founded alongside partners Sara Schloat and Chrys Wong to serve conscious women who “value quality and design but do not want to compromise on their ethical beliefs.”

The brand’s clothing and accessories are free of leather, fur, wool and silk. They source fabrics from mills in Italy, France, Japan and the UK, but each piece is made in Los Angeles.

“That was really important to me, to know where everything comes from, and that it’s all coming from a place of integrity, Mara told Vogue after the company launched. Prices range from $160 to $1,500.

