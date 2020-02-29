‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Cast Spoilers: Contestants Out of Drag

In late January, the cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 we announced by the season 11 champion, Yvie Oddly. The new queens are looking fierce and fabulous in their glamour shots for the series, but what do they look like out of drag? And how did they all get involved in drag and in RuPaul’s show? Read on to find out.

Aiden Zhane, 29, Acworth, GA

Meet Aiden Zhane: 'The Ghoulish Glamour Girl' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12In-zhane lewks, in-zhane style. Get ready for the ghoulish glamour of Georgia's Aiden Zhane! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:02:07.000Z

Aiden (offstage name Devin Lewis) says she chose the name “Aiden Zhane” because it’s A to Z, both ends of the spectrum.

“I like to describe my drag as sort of the love child of Judge Doom from Roger Rabbit and the alien from the movie Species. I am equal parts cartoon, colorful, dark horror, all sort of mixed into one,” says Zhane in her preview video.

If you haven’t purchased one of my shirts yet you’re missing out 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/QQ3narafqQ pic.twitter.com/sfxZaRLlXF — Aiden Zhane (@Aiden_Zhane) October 21, 2019

Brita, 34, New York, NY

Meet Brita: 'Anything But Pure' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12She's anything but pure! Quench your thirst with the iconic Brita! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:04:00.000Z

Brita (offstage name Jesse Havea) tells Entertainment Weekly that her biggest priority is to make sure drag is as inclusive as possible, saying, “When I started drag, I felt like I didn’t belong in my community and I wanted to make sure every show I did was that I made people feel welcome and everybody was allowed to be whoever they wanted to be at my show.”

Crystal Methyd, 28, Springfield, MO

Meet Crystal Methyd: 'The Unique Queen' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12A daring and different darling. Get your fix with Crystal Methyd! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:04:25.000Z

Crystal (offstage name Cody Harness) says in her preview video that she always was going to pick the name Crystal because “she’s different, she’s fun, she’s nice, she’s creative.”

Dahlia Sin, 28, Los Angeles, CA

Meet Dahlia Sin: 'The Fierce & Petty Queen' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12Seven deadly sins? More like eight! Sex is personified with Dahlia Sin! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:05:02.000Z

Dahlia (offstage name Erick Anthony) says in her preview video that her name came from the Black Dahlia because she was “more of a spooky girl back then.”

Gigi Goode, 21, Los Angeles, CA

Meet Gigi Goode: 'The Life Size Doll' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12Goode morning, world! This fashion illustration just jumped off the page and into the race. It's Gigi Goode! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:05:41.000Z

Gigi (offstage name Samuel Steven Geggie) t her name from JEssica Lange’s character Fiona Goode on season three of American Horror Story. Gigi started drag when she was 15 years old and she loves fashion.

Heidi N Closet, 24, Ramseur, NC

Meet Heidi N Closet: 'Divine On The Stage' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12Olly olly oxen free! This demure doll is coming out to slay! Say hello to Heidi N Closet! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:06:32.000Z

Heidi N Closet (offstage name Trevien Anthonie Cheek) says that being from a smalltown, it’s been hard for her to be super fashion-forward but it’s all about just getting on stage and doing the best you can.

Jackie Cox, 34 New York, NY

Meet Jackie Cox: 'A Very Nerdy Queen' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12She's not a regular aunt, she's a cool aunt! We're nerding out with Jackie Cox! #DragRace #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:07:08.000Z

Jackie (offstage name Darius Rose) describes herself as a campy, fun, nerdy queen and says her drag is influenced by a lot of the musical theater and cabaret scene in New York City.

Jaida Essence Hall, 32, Milwaukee, WI

Meet Jaida Essence Hall: 'The Essence Of Beauty' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12The essence of beauty has arrived! Bow down to Jaida Essence Hall! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:07:45.000Z

Jaida (offstage name Jared Johnson) calls herself the “essence of beauty,” which she says came from her boyfriend calling her that. She describes herself in drag as a fully-realized, hyperfeminine version of a woman.

Jan, 26, New York, NY

Meet Jan: 'The Girl Next Door' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12She's the girl next door with so much more! Feel the jantasy with Jan! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:08:21.000Z

Jan (offstage name Charlie Mantione) describes herself as “the girl next door plus so much more” and says that she loves Jan Brady from The Brady Bunch.

Nicky Doll, 28, New York, NY

Meet Nicky Doll: 'The Fierce Fashion Queen' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12From France to New York City: the world is her runway! Fierce French fashion meets anime-zing aesthetics with Nicky Doll! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:08:51.000Z

Nicky (offstage name Karl Sanchez) says her on-stage personality is crazy and the drag culture she’s used to is very fashion-forward, so she takes a lot of inspiration from ’90s runway looks, particularly Linda Evangelista.

Rock M. Sakura, 28, San Francisco, CA

Meet Rock M Sakura: 'Anime Queen' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12She's a rock 'em sock 'em drag queen! Just push play to watch her slay! It's Rock M Sakura! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:09:30.000Z

Rock (offstage name Bryan Steven Bradford) describes herself as a “rock ’em, sock ’em” drag queen and also says she draws a lot of inspiration from anime.

Sherry Pie, 28, New York, NY

Meet Sherry Pie: 'A Little Slice Of Everything' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12Get in, queen! We're going glamping! She's our Sherry Pie! #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:09:57.000Z

Sherry (offstage name Joey Gugliemelli) got her drag name by thinking up something a little vintage and a little punny. This gregarious queen says New York is the ultimate “drag pie” because you can have “a little slice of everything.”

Widow Von’Du, 30, Kansas City, MO

Meet Widow Von’Du: 'The Confident Kansas City Queen' | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12This Kansas City queen is ready to give it you, henny! Get all up in the Widow Von'Du Experience! #DragRace #VH1 #DragRace Subscribe to VH1: http://on.vh1.com/subscribe More from VH1: Official VH1 Website: http://www.vh1.com/ Like VH1 on Facebook: http://facebook.com/VH1 Follow VH1 on Instagram : http://instagram.com/vh1 Follow VH1 on Twitter: http://twitter.com/VH1 Find VH1 on Tumblr: http://vh1.tumblr.com Follow VH1 on Pinterest : http://pinterest.com/vh1 2020-01-23T17:10:41.000Z

Widow (offstage name Ray Fry) says she got her drag name from black widow spiders, Kat Von D, and Erica Von’Du. She also says she’s the reason for the season, the reason why you come to Kansas City. “If you’re looking for a good time, you come see me.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Untucked! immediately follows at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked’ Online Without Cable