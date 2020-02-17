What Is Ryan Seacrest’s Salary as the ‘American Idol’ Host?

Ryan Seacrest has been hosting American Idol for seventeen seasons and has been the one long-time constant of the show. According to Business Insider, Seacrest reportedly earns around $10 million per year for his gig as the host. It is possible that he has signed a new contract since that number was reported though.

Seacrest had a bumpy ride to get back on the show after it was rebooted. He was stuck in rounds of contract negotiations after not taking the first offer from ABC and leading them to up the ante.

Seacrest joins Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Bobby Bones as the cast of Idol. Perry, Bryan and Richie are returning judges while Bones is the returning in-house mentor. Seacrest reportedly earns $15 million less per year than Perry.

Read on to learn more about Ryan Seacrest’s salary and net worth.

He Took a Pay Cut When the Show Rebooted

When American Idol was cancelled on Fox, there were no sure-things about the reboot once rights were bought by ABC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest was locked in negotiations with the show for months.

Prior to the show’s being picked up by ABC, Seacrest was reportedly making around $15 million per year for hosting American Idol on Fox.

Now, Seacrest’s contract, which he signed in 2017, was for $10 million a year, a $5 million per year pay cut for hosting the show. The contract did, however, stipulate that Seacrest receive a credit as an executive producer on the show, which The Hollywood Reporter referred to as “coveted.”

According to the same report, judge Katy Perry signed a deal for $25 million a year for judging the competition, leading Seacrest to initially only be offered $5 million per year for his hosting services. Seacrest denied that offer.

Seacrest is also co-host of the syndicated morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan and the host and executive producer of E!’s Live From the Red Carpet. Seacrest also produces other shows. On top of all that, he is the host and executive producer of his morning radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest’s 2020 Net Worth is Estimated to be $430 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Seacrest has amassed a net worth of around $430 million by 2020. His yearly salary, according to the website, is about $75 million total.

In July 2009, Seacrest signed a deal with American Idol for $45 million. He was the highest-paid reality TV host at the time. The deal was renewed for $30 million for two years in 2015.

Seacrest currently owns a home in Beverly Hills, which he purchased from daytime host Ellen Degeneres for $36.5 million. The home boasts 9,200 square feet and sits on over 2.5 acres of land. It has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool, two guest houses and a separate three-bedroom house. It also reportedly features lush gardens.

In January, Seacrest took a bit of a fall on Live With Kelly and Ryan. He recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying that he’ll probably be known for that fall forever.

“Normally we have these little balloons that fall down but they went big and got these grand, gorgeous, shiny, disco balloons that caught my eye when they first started to come down in the new year. I couldn’t stop starting so I’m trying to catch one of the balloons and then it happens,” he said. “What I realized is that we have this beautiful hardwood floor that clearly is just cement with a sticker on top. I fell hard, I got a bruise on my thigh.”

He said the show is called Live, so they couldn’t do it again.

Tune in to American Idol on ABC on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see Seacrest hosting this season.

