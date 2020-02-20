Sabrina Claudio Racism Controversy Resurfaces After Weeknd Tour Announcement

Sabrina Claudio is a singer/songwriter best known for her 2018 hit “Don’t Let Me Down” feature Khalid and other singles “Unravel Me” and “Frozen.” She was recently revealed as being part of The Weeknd’s upcoming After Hours tour, along with Don Toliver and 88Glam, an announcement that has resurfaced a controversy around Claudio’s past racist comments, which she apologized for in 2018.

Here’s what you need to know about the controversy.

When Claudio First Gained Fame, An Old Twitter Account of Hers Was Found That Used Racist Language

In 2018, social media users found an old Twitter account linked to Claudio called @odamnyourugly that had made comments using the N-word and saying things like, “It must suck to be a black girl with no booty” and “F*ck it, I’ll be a black girl for Halloween.”

There was also a post on Instagram where she called a fan a “sweaty chonga.” The Urban Dictionary defines “chonga” as a derogatory term for a teen girl of Latina heritage, usually found in Miami, who is known for her “cheap” style of dress, wearing “a combination of the so-called gangstalook and that of a prostitute.”

Claudio Was Quick to Apologize For Her Past Behavior

In a since-deleted tweet, the singer apologized for her past behavior, writing, “I am deeply sorry for the insensitive words I’ve used. Some of the things you are seeing are true while others aren’t. I realize my past ignorance is affecting people I care so much about and I am so sorry. I’ve made mistakes and while I cannot take them back, I will learn from them.”

The native Floridian, who is of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent, also appeared at an event in West Hollywood at the time and apologized there too (via Hip Hop DX), saying, “I want to have the opportunity to sit here today and apologize. Absolutely no justification, no excuses. I am embarrassed, humiliated, and shocked. When everything resurfaced, I had a sick feeling in my stomach because I didn’t recognize that person, and I didn’t know how to explain that.”

She added, “[When I was younger], I would say things that I didn’t mean because I was angry — with my situation and my life. Being able to find my purpose in music, I started finding happiness in myself, in my surroundings. [Since then] my growth was so prominent, that when I saw these Tweets that resurfaced, I was disgusted with myself.”

Fans on Twitter Aren’t Sure How They Feel About The Weeknd Touring With Claudio

this would have been good. except the sabrina claudio stench. like yall know she ran a twitter account to bully black women and was dropping the n word nonstop right? with the hard "er." apology was shit. she wasn't remorseful, she was sorry she got caught. https://t.co/iAdLpBosCR — t⁷ ❄️🐻 (@baebaegoodnight) February 20, 2020

Fans on Twitter seemed very split about the news of Claudio joining The Weeknd’s tour. Some can’t believe the artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, would align himself with Claudio after her past behavior, with one writing, “Abel you took a fat L adding Sabrina Claudio’s racist *ss to this tour! I am so disappointed. I will be arriving late to avoid seeing this b*tch because I’m petty enough to boo her. I almost don’t want to go just because she’s apart of it. Should I even go?”

Another says, “Only Abel could get Sabrina Claudio un-cancelled.”

“I really thought we were done with Sabrina Claudio forever. What’s the point of there being a ‘cancel culture’ if the btch doesn’t remain cancelled???” writes a third.

Others are actually glad they can use The Weeknd as an excuse to go see Claudio:

Me going to The Weeknd concert but really trying to see Sabrina Claudio too pic.twitter.com/vJcTzgrBRO — Son of Robert Hamilton the Second Born (@FrenchyyTyy) February 20, 2020

And some just don’t know what to think:

I don’t know if I should stan Sabrina Claudio anymore tbh pic.twitter.com/30Ki7SPcMp — 🦋✨ (@peachyretard) February 20, 2020

For her part, Claudio hasn’t tweeted anything since November 2019, when she apologized to fans in Berlin and London for losing her voice and not being able to perform. She has posted a few things to Instagram in the past few months but nothing that addresses any of her past controversies. As for the Weeknd tour, she says she’s “grateful and honored” to be a part of it.

The tour kicks off in June in North America, then moves to Europe in the fall. Tickets go on sale February 28.

