Saveria on ‘American Idol’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Saveria makes her American Idol debut this season.

American Idol is in its 18th overall season and its third season on ABC. All three judges from last season, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie reprised their roles this time around, with Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones continuing to serve as the show’s host and full-time mentor respectively.

This season premiere showcased a diverse range of people that had turned out to audition for the show. There were impressive vocal talents, a couple of deluded ‘singers’ and then there was Saveria.

Here’s everything we know about the Canadian Singer, Saveria:

1. Saveria Did Not Get A Golden Ticket

Saveria is a 22-year-old singer who hails from Ontario, Canada. Despite her age (she started singing at the age of 9), she is already a respectable singer and artist in her own right, having released a few songs like ‘Pity’ and ‘Down To The Roots’ that have garnered her a sizeable following, online.

Lionel Richie recognized that she had great vocal talent, but he also admitted that he found himself drifting during her performance, and wasn’t engaged enough. Similarly, Luke Bryan said that he wasn’t fully “levitating out of his chair“, even though he liked her voice.

2. People On the Internet Believe Saveria Deserved to Go to Hollywood

“This wasn’t ‘finals week’ of American Idol, it was merely the audition round,” reported Meaww. The judges only had to identify performers who were talented singers, and eliminate those who were not.

Saveria voice was called “amazing,” and the post stated that the judges should have given her a chance to perform a better song. Katy Perry disagreed with Bryan and Richie’s rejection, and screamed her frustrations.

3. Saveria Did Not Fit the American Idol Mold

The judges needed a certain “wow factor” to allow contestants to advance, but Saveria was eliminated, not advancing to the Hollywood round.

Saveria starting playing one of her originals, ‘Tell Me This Is Real’ it seemed certain she’d earn her a place in the Hollywood round. But the judges eliminated the singer.

4. Katy Perry Wanted Her to Go to Hollywood

The three judges did not give her another chance to showcase the versatility in her voice. They had allowed many other contestants another chance throughout the show. She was rejected on the basis of one performance.

Katy Perry, gave Saveria a resounding “yes.” This appearance was her first and last time on American Idol.

5. Saveria Is Still Performing In Canada

Saveria’s Instagram shows her working in the studio, mixing tracks and performing at concert venues. She also performed at the Festival D’Ete De Quebec.

She also appears in a Spotify ad on a large billboard in Canada. She posted the image on Instagram adding the caption, “AHHH this is so wild!!!!!! Thank you so much @spotifycanada. Stream “Down to the Roots” on Spotify now!”

She has a committed fan base who frequently comment on her Instagram posts. She also has a wide range of editorial-style shots of herself modeling various looks.

