Seafarers Seafood Restaurant in Manquin, VA Is Rescued by Gordon Ramsay

Fox’s Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back visited Seafarers Seafood Restaurant in Manquin, Virginia. The episode will air on Feb. 4, 2020, at 8 p.m. on FOX.

The episode, titled “The British Are Coming,” follows Ramsay as he rescues Seafarers, a restaurant in a prominent location that should be doing well but isn’t. The episode synopsis says that the family is being torn apart trying to run the restaurant and support three households on a struggling business.

The episode promotion says that Ramsay will find what might be the “most disgusting” kitchen yet.

Seafarers Restaurant, which is now named Halterman’s eatery, is a family-owned business that offers seafood, burgers and all-day breakfast. The restaurant was dubbed Southern Living Magazine’s Best Seafood Shacks East Coast in 2019 and one of Richmond Times-Dispatch top 3 Best Hidden Gem, Best Seafood Restaurant in 2018 and 2019.

Ramsay Visited the Restaurant in November

The grand re-opening of Seafarers took place on November 8, 2019. The owners took to Facebook to let customers know they were grateful for the support throughout the transition.

“Great grand re-opening last night! Thank you to all who came out and enjoyed the NEW experience. Today we will be opening again for dinner service at 3 pm! Thanks for all the continued love and support for our business. Can’t wait for another exciting night!”

They have since brought back some of their specialty dishes from before the remodel and transition, but they have kept the majority of Ramsay’s changes. Since being rescued during the show’s visit, Seafarers was renamed to Halterman’s eatery.

How is the Restaurant Doing Now?

The Yelp page for the restaurant only has a few new reviews since the remodel, but they are mostly positive reviews.

In December, user Debra M. wrote that Ramsay “missed the mark,” speaking specifically about cold air blowing into the restaurant from the outside when the door is open.

“This was our first time going after the remodel. The decor is nice… The food was excellent. One of us was supposed to get hush puppies and a side with their entree and only got the side. Only complaint regarding food except the broiled fish took longer to prepare.”

User Michelle J. left a five-star review, stating: “Awesome food! Best seafood in VA! You need to come here.”

There are more reviews on Google Reviews; the average is 4.3 stars out of 5 with 321 reviews. Many of the recent reviews are positive. There are 34 reviews left in the last three months, and only 12 of those are three stars or less.

After talking about the disappointment they felt with the food, one user left a two-star review, specifically mentioning Ramsay’s remodel. “I also got the veggie of the day, which was their Brussels sprouts. I can tell that it was probably one of Chef Ramsay’s creation. But it was not executed well. It’s basically microwave steamed Brussels sprouts and then put into the oven for a minute… this visit was full of disappointments.”

Another user, however, was impressed with the remodel and left a five-star review. “VERY favorably impressed. I got one of the specials which was Portabella stuffed with crab. It came on a bed of mixed greens with a balsamic reduction and was absolutely delicious… Honestly, we stopped short of licking our plates but it was a struggle.”

Tune into Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 8 p.m. on FOX to see Ramsay’s visit to Seafarers.

