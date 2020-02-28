Shake it Pup! on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shake it Pup! entrepreneurs AJ Crook and Brett Maiolfi shared their dog-food-seasoning product with the Sharks on Shark Tank in an attempt to score an investment deal. The episode airs on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The seasoning product is marketed as a way to enhance the diet of consumers’ dogs or encourage the pickier canines to eat and enjoy their food. There are different options of seasonings, allowing pet owners to buy multiple flavors at a time and switch them out every now and then to ensure their furry friend doesn’t get bored.

The entrepreneurs pitched to sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and first-time guest judge Maria Sharapova.

Here’s what you should know about Shake it Pup:

1. Shake it Pup Ingredients are Sourced From the U.S.

According to the website, all the ingredients are sourced from the U.S. However, the cinnamon that is found in the Bone and Joint recipe is sourced from its native country, Indonesia.

The seasonings do not contain added salt, which can be detrimental to a dog’s health. The sodium levels in the recipes, therefore, are the same as those that are naturally occurring in the ingredients.

When it comes to other dietary concerns, Shake it Pup! offers different varieties so all dogs can have seasoning on their foods. They offer grain or no-grain options and they ensure there is no corn, wheat or soy in any of the seasonings.

2. The Idea Came About in 2016

In 2016, the Shake it Pup founders realized that a large problem when it came to dog food was that dogs were getting tired of eating their food.

At the time, those pet parents would turn to feeding their dogs wet foods, table scraps or freeze-dried toppers to ensure their pet was eating their food. They would even sometimes do a complete food change instead, which can lead to health and digestion issues for the pup.

The goal at Shake It Pup is to revitalize the mealtime experience. The website says they aim to provide humans with an “easy, inexpensive and fun way to improve their [dog’s] food.”

In order to do that, they provide meals that won’t change the dog’s diet, nutrients that can be missing from the dog food, and memorable mealtime experiences.

3. This is Not the First Business Venture for the Founders

The Shake It Pup! founders have been around the dog food industry for longer than just the time they’ve spent with the new company. Prior to Shake it Pup, the team began SnapWag, which is a meal-delivery service for dogs.

SnapWag is similar to a craft brewery in that they hand-craft and slow-cook food in small batches to provide dogs with a more balanced diet. They use only grain-free, properly-sourced ingredients and have tight quality control measures along with a diligent cooking process.

The team behind SnapWag consists of Brett Maiolfi, AJ Crook and Preslie Hardwick along with their dogs Cooper, Murphy and Zoey. SnapWag donates two meals to a dog in need for each delivery they make.

4. Ten Flavors are Available

The current types of Shake it Pup that are available include Barkin’ BBQ, Peanut Butter Belly, Pizza My Heart, Slammin’ Salmon, Turkey Feast, Charcuterie, Skin and Coat plus Probiotics, Bone and Joint plus Probiotics, Digestion plus Probiotics and Bae’con and Eggs Dog Food Seasoning.

Each bottle sells for $12.99. Right now, they are offering a promotion where customers can get one bottle for free when they buy two. There is free shipping on orders of $30 or more.

All ingredients used are human-grade, but the products are not intended for human consumption. They are intended only for supplemental use for food.

5. The Product Has Good Reviews on Amazon

Shake it Pup offer a variety of their products online. On Amazon, customer ratings average at four stars based on 119 product reviews with many reviewers saying their picky dogs or senior dogs got their appetite back after Shake it Pup was added to their diet.

If the dog doesn’t like the product bought through Shake it Pup, it can be returned. They have a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, so the product can be exchanged for a different recipe or customers can choose to get a refund instead.

Tune in to Shark Tank on Friday, February 28 to see if Shake it Pup is able to get an investment from one of the sharks.

