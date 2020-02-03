Shakira’s Ex-Boyfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Superstar recording artist Shakira is headlining the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, February 2.

Shakira is known for hits including “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka,” both of which she’s expected to perform during the halftime show. If you’re one of the millions watching the Super Bowl halftime show, you may be wondering about Shakira’s dating history, and who she’s currently in a relationship with.

Ahead of her performance, here’s what you need to know about Shakira’s dating history and past relationships:

1. Shakira Has Been in a Relationship With Gerard Pique Since 2011

Shakira is currently in a relationship with Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique. The two have been together since 2011, and share two children, Sasha and Milan.

Although they’ve been together for almost a decade and seem committed to their relationship, Shakira expressed in an interview with 60 Minutes that she does not necessarily want to get married. She said “To tell you the truth marriage scares the s— out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I want him to see me as the lover, the girlfriend. I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”

2. Shakira’s Ex-Boyfriend Antonio de la Rúa Sued Her for $100 Million & Lost

Although Shakira and Pique are not engaged, she has been engaged in the past. Shakira started dating Antonio de la Rúa in 2000, and the two eventually got engaged. The relationship didn’t last, however, and they announced their split in 2011. At the time, Shakira said it was “a mutual decision to take time apart from our romantic relationship,” adding that they “view this period of separation as temporary and as a time of individual growth as we continue to be partners in our business and professional lives.”

According to Hello Magazine, however, the break up turned ugly, with de la Rúa suing Shakira for $100 million, which he claimed she owed him from when they were business partners. Ultimately, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Abraham Khan ruled that Rúa was not owed any of the money he was claiming he deserved to be paid.

3. Shakira Dated Puerto Rican Actor Osvaldo Ríos From 1996-1997

For several months in the late 1990s, Shakira dated Puerto Rican actor Osvaldo Ríos. According to Ríos’s IMDb profile, he starred in shows including “La viuda de Blanco,” “Rauzán,” and “Ángel Rebelde.”

4. Shakira & Rúa Were Still Engaged When She Met Pique

The start of Shakira’s relationship with Gerard was not without scandal, as many assumed she was still with Rúa when she met and began pursuing a romantic interest with Gerard.

5. Shakira’s First Boyfriend, Oscar Ulloa, Was a Friend From Her Hometown

Long before her rise to fame, Shakira first found love in her hometown, Barranquilla. According to Univision, Ulloa opened up about his teenage romance with Shakira during an interview with La Red. In the interview, she said she was the perfect girlfriend, but that they ultimately broke up on Valentine’s Day.

Vix.com reports that there are rumors that Shakira’s song “Antologia” was written about her relationship with Ulloa.

