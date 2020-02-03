Shakira’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shakira is one of the headlining performers at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. She has a supportive family. Here’s what you need to know about Shakira’s kids and family.

1. She Was Born in Colombia & Attended a Catholic School

Shakira was born in Barranquilla, Colombia. Her parents are William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado. Her grandparents had emigrated to New York City from Lebanon, and her dad was born in New York. At the age of 5, her father immigrated to Colombia. She said that she went to a Catholic school and was raised in a house that was half Arabic, half Barranquillera.

Shakira said that her dad taught her the importance of helping the less fortunate. She said that he took her to a park to see orphans when she was just a child and she always wanted to help orphan children after that, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

2. One of Her Siblings Was Also Her Road Manager

Check out my video of @3gerardpique , @shakira , their sons Milan, Sasha and Shakira's brother Tonino enjoying ' La Bicicleta ' in family ! You'll see my own " kiki " at the end of the video, who came to the show with me. Love was in the air ! ❤️#shakira #bicicleta #family pic.twitter.com/uCUU5TrPkh — TeivaHunterOff (@Teivamusic) July 7, 2018

Shakira has seven older half-siblings from her dad's previous marriage before her mom. She never met her oldest half-brother — he died before she was born.

Her oldest sister, Lucy, is a surgeon and lives in Colombia, according to a book about Shakira’s life. Her brother Alberto is a lawyer. Tonino, another brother, was her road manager for a time and his daughter is Shakira’s god-daughter. Her youngest brother, Edward, lives in Miami.

3. Her Ex-Boyfriend Sued Her for Hundreds of Millions

Shakira dated Antonio de la Rua, an Argentinian attorney, for 11 years, according to Celebrity Net Worth. They broke up in 2011, but he continued to oversee her business until she ended that partnership in 2011 too. He sued her for $100 million (some sources say $250 million.) De La Rua claimed that he helped make Shakira the success that she became. But Shakira said that when they met at a concert in 2000, she was already a recognized international artist with an established career, New York Daily News reported. She said she involved him in her business in 2005 because he was unemployed. In 2013, the case was dismissed, Billboard reported. The judge ruled that the case needed to be filed in Colombia or the Bahamas.

4. She’s Dating Gerard Pique, Who’s 10 Years Younger than Her

Shakira and Gerard Pique, a Spanish football player, started dating in 2011. Shakira’s 10 years older than Pique. They met on the set of her 2010 music video Waka Wake (This Time for Africa).

She said that she and Pique didn’t talk much at first until they were both in South Africa, E Online reported. He said he wrote and asked her what the weather was like.

She told E Online that they weren’t married because marriage scares her. “I don’t want him to see me as ‘the wife.’ I want him to see me as his girlfriend. Lover, his girlfriend, a little forbidden fruit, you know? I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible, depending on behavior.”

5. She & Gerard Pique Have Two Children

Shakira and Pique have two sons: Milan and Sasha. Milan was born in 2013 and Sasha was born in 2015, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Milan Pique Mebarak was born in Barcelona, Spain.

Hollywood Reporter noted that Milan’s birth announcement read: “The name Milan (pronounced MEE-lahn), means dear, loving and gracious in Slavic; in Ancient Roman, eager and laborious; and in Sanskrit, unification. Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth.”

Shakira talked about what a hands-on dad Pique was after Milan was born, E Online reported. “Thank God the father is very involved. He has been amazing. The baby spends as much time with me as he does with his dad. He’s the kind of dad who’s full hands on,” she said. “He changes diapers, he bathes him, he enjoys playing with the baby, he enjoys feeding him, all of that stuff. So that’s great help for me, you know.”

Shakira and Pique live in Barcelona.