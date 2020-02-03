WATCH: Shakira’s Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Performance

Shakira performed during the Super Bowl’s halftime show this year in 2020.

She wore a sequined deep red mini dress and started a choreographed routine.

There was a violin interlude and she she began to sing a mashup of various pop songs followed by a sitar interlude and a remix of her Wherever/Whenever.

She ripped her top off and began to sing “I Like It Like That” by Cardi B, along with a man in a silver suit.

Shakira sung a few of her Spanish hits followed by a “Hips Don’t Lie” remix, fireworks and red-clad dancers who finished on perfection and a Spanish tribute.

Then Jennifer Lopez entered the stage with “Jenny From the Block” along with Pit Bull. The she jumped on the pole and tore her clothes off, singing “Waiting For Tonight.” There were plenty of stripped-inspired performances by the dancers on stage.

Shakira performed with Jennifer Lopez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the half time show during Super Bowl LIV.

This is a first for Latina women with two performers headlining a major sporting event, and it includes a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on January 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven other people.

Shakira and Lopez half time special is packed, according to Fox.

In 2019, the Super Bowl had the lowest audience numbers since 2015 (98.2 million viewers). The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Last year, half time was an “all white and all male performance” from Maroon 5, says Fox. Rihanna declined the offer to perform at halftime in 2019 in support of football player and activist Colin Kaepernick.

Super Bowl LIV is co-produced by rapper Jay-Z, says the New York Times. The NFL made the announcement about Jay-Z in August. “A multiyear partnership with the NFL to enhance the NFL’s live game experiences and to amplify the league’s social justice efforts.” Jay-Z and Roc Nation are the NFL’s “live music entertainment strategist[s]” for the foreseeable future.

Jay-Z becomes essential to the production of one of the most-viewed concerts in the country, while a social justice initiative between the rapper and the NFL is announced.

“Roc Nation, the NFL adds, will play an important role in the NFL’s recently launched ‘Inspire Change’ initiative, a collaboration between the NFL and the Players Coalition, a group of NFL players seeking to advance social and racial justice. The initiative focuses on three causes in particular: ‘education and economic advancement; police and community relations; and criminal justice reform,’” reports Vox.

The deal indicates the NFL’s commitment to groups facing discrimination. “With its global reach, the National Football League has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country,” Jay-Z said in an August 13 statement. “This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America,” continues Vox.

In August, the partnership began to take shape. Roc Nation announced that rappers Meek Mill and Rapsody, and singer Meghan Trainor became “Inspire Change” advocates. The announcement shared an Inspire Change apparel line and “Songs of the Season,” “a season-long effort where artists will create songs for NFL programming.”

Shakira and Lopez frequently perform in large concert venues, but the Super Bowl half time show marks a milestone for both performers, says Fox. Lopez toured the world with her music, fashion, and choreography. Shakira has performed at many national events, and she has helped produce the musical aspect at the world’s largest soccer games. She knows sports, being married to Gerard Piqué, a professional soccer player, on the Barcelona and the Catalonia national soccer teams.

Latin music and Latin issues are in the spotlight this year at the Super Bowl.Shakira and Lopen are two women who are pitch perfect spokespeople for the Latin experience in America and the possibility of achieving the American dream.

Some recent Super Bowl halftime shows have put pressure on politics and the current zeitgeist. Just four years ago during Beyoncé’s halftime show, the singer paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In October 2011, President Obama appointed Shakira to the President¹s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics, a commission dedicated to advising Obama and Secretary Arne Duncan on issues of educational success related to Hispanic students, says the singer’s official website.