Shannen Doherty Health Update: She Has Stage 4 Cancer

Shannen Doherty announced a cancer diagnosis in 2015, but later announced it was in remission. Today, the Beverly Hills 90210 star announced that she now has Stage 4 breast cancer.

In an appearance on ABC News on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Doherty offered an update on her health. She announced that her breast cancer is Stage four, saying that the news would be coming out in a matter of days or weeks anyway, and she wanted to announce her diagnosis.

“I’d rather people hear it from me… I want it to be real and authentic,” she said. “And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn’t want them to know yet.”

The 48-year-old actress had initially been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but she announced that she was in remission in 2017.

She Has Been Battling Cancer For More Than a Year

During the interview, Doherty said that she has been quietly battling cancer while working on the Beverly Hills reboot, dubbed BH90210. She was dealing with the news of her diagnosis while mourning the death of Luke Perry in 2019.

She appeared on a number of shows in 2019, including on the Riverdale season premiere, which was dedicated to Perry’s memory. Doherty said it was hard since she was dealing with the news while Perry was seemingly healthy at the time of his death.

“It was really shocking, and the least I could do to honor him was do that show,” she said. “I still haven’t done enough in my opinion.”

Though the diagnosis came over a year ago, Doherty said she still hasn’t had time to process it.

She took to Instagram to share some sentiments after the interview aired. In a picture of Snoopy and Charlie Brown, Charlie says “We only live once, snoopy,” and Snoopy replies “Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!” The image has a red heart on it and was uploaded with no caption.

Doherty Leaned On Costars During Filming

While she said she hasn’t told many people about the diagnosis, Doherty did say she told her 90210 costar Brian Austin Green and a small group of people.

“I had moments of great anxiety where I thought, ‘I can’t really do this,’ and Brian was the one person who, of that group of people that knew, that I told, like pretty quickly…” she said. “So prior to shooting he would always call me and say ‘Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back.’ He would look at me and be like, ‘We got this, kiddo.'”

Doherty said that the news about her health would have come out in the coming weeks because of a legal battle she is currently in with her insurance company. The court filings for that lawsuit include her health status.

She is in the middle of a battle with State Farm after suing the company following the Woolsey Fire in 2018 in California. The actress’s home was damaged in that fire. She said she has had to pay out of pocket for losses she believes should be covered by State Farm.

According to court documents, Doherty has been paid nearly $1.1 million by State Farm. The money was to clean and repair her home and personal property, as well as for temporary housing and furniture rental.

“We empathize with Ms. Doherty’s health issues and wish her a full recovery,” State Farm said in a statement to ABC News. “We strongly believe we have upheld our commitment to our customer and have paid what we owe on this claim. We are prepared to defend our position in court.”

