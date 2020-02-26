‘Shark Tank Greatest of All Time Special’: Time & Channel

After 11 seasons, Shark Tank is getting its own “Greatest of All Time” special. In the one-hour special on ABC, the sharks will talk about the most successful products of all time, unforgettable pitches and memorable entrepreneurs from the past decade.

Featuring interviews with sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, the special will air on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

According to the press release, the special will take a look at deals that got away and the deals the sharks have made with “baby sharks” who are still not old enough to vote. They’ll also open up about one of the fiercest on-set battles when their “playful business banter turned personal.”

Viewers Will Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at an Open Call

“We want them to succeed.” @ABCSharkTank executive producers take you inside the casting process and share what they’re looking for in entrepreneurs hoping to pitch for the Sharks! #ABC2020’s special “Shark Tank: G.O.A.T.” airs Wednesday at 10|9c on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/uJ9tKX4XDd — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 24, 2020

ABC News cameras followed Shark Tank producers through an open call audition in Dallas. At the open calls, hundreds of entrepreneurs show up with their products in hopes of making it onto the show.

One of the ways people make it onto the show is by attending an open call. During the audition, each entrepreneur gets the chance to do a 1-minute pitch of their business, product or idea to the casting team. It’s meant to function a lot like the show does.

Guests must complete an application packet before auditioning at the open call, but the events themselves are open to the public. As long as each entrepreneur arrives within the allotted “Numbered Wristbands Distributed” time and receive a wristband, they are given the chance to pitch their idea.

The schedule for open calls in 2020 includes visits to Los Angeles, California on March 19; Charleston, South Carolina on April 2; Salisbury, Maryland on April 18; and New York City on April 23. Details are available online.

It’s not just the open call that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the program, though.

“The one-hour program looks back on top guest sharks, features interviews with Shark Tank executives who recall the one pitch that brought all the sharks to tears, previews what’s to come this season and answers the question: What is the greatest Shark Tank product of all time?” the press release explains.

The special

Season 11 of Shark Tank Returns This Week

The “Greatest of All Time” special is being used as a way to excite viewers and remind them that Shark Tank will be back on Friday, February 28 with an all-new episode. The show was previously airing on Sunday nights.

The new episode will feature four pitches in the Tank including a husband and wife from Los Angeles, California who are pitching their weighted design that adds a constant resistance to any workout, entrepreneurs from Sunset Beach, California who try to get the Sharks to invest in their dog food seasoning product, brothers from Portland, Oregon who want to expand their ping pong event business, and entrepreneurs from New York City who introduce a skin and hair-softening product for the “nether regions.”

Tune into the Shark Tank: The Greatest of All Time special on ABC’s 20/20 Wednesday, February 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Wanna Date? on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know