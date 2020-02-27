Simply Fit Board on ‘Shark Tank’: Where is The Company Today?

Simply Fit Board made waves on Shark Tank in 2015 during season 7 of the show when the mother-daughter duo pitched their fitness product to the Sharks. Now, with the Shark Tank: The Greatest of All Time special set to air on ABC, we took a look at where the company is today.

Simply Fit Board is a balance-board workout tool which is a curved, unstable surface where the user stands and twists around on. The idea is that, during all the twisting, the user is forced to stabilize their body using their abs.

The Simply Fit Board is available on their website and on Amazon. They are sold for $40 on the website and $20 on Amazon. Accessories like a “core & buns workout” DVD, workout mat, and other workout DVDs are available for purchase.

Simply Fit Board is one of the top-selling Shark Tank products.

Simply Fit Board ‘Shark Tank’ Original Pitch

Mother-daughter team Gloria Hoffman and Linda Clark jumped into the Shark Tank in 2015 to pitch their weight-loss, ab-building product.

All the Sharks were willing to try the board, and Robert in particular looked like he had a great time with it; however, the women ended up making a deal with QVC Queen Lori Greiner. The deal was for $125,000 for 20 percent of the business.

Together, with Greiner, the team created an infomercial for QVC in several languages and distributed it internationally.

“Before Shark Tank, we had done $575,000 in sales,” Hoffman said in a Shark Tank update clip. “24 hours after being on Shark Tank, we did $1.5 million in sales.”

They said they sold out in just 6 minutes after airing their infomercial.

In a clip from ABC’s 20/20 in 2017, Shark Mark Cuban said he didn’t regret not making a deal with Simply Fit Board. He said the product may be selling well, but that doesn’t make it a good product.

“You can do the Hokey Pokey for 12 hours a day, and that doesn’t mean you’re gonna be Simply Fit,” he said.

Simply Fit Board: An Update After ‘Shark Tank’

According to Greiner’s website, within seven months of Shark Tank’s airing, retail sales increased from $575,000 to $9 million. In just the fourth quarter of 2016, more than one million Simply Fit Boards were shipped to retail stores.

“In 4 years since airing on Shark Tank and doing a deal with me we’ve done over $160 million in retail sales!” the website reads.

Hoffman uses her success to spend time with her children. She looked back on the time prior to Shark Tank in a recent Instagram post.

“4 years ago today the boys and I did our last booth show with the Simply Fit Board before airing on Shark Tank! These shows were sometimes 10+ hours a day of twisting and selling nonstop and the boys were right by my side… but the hard work paid off!” she wrote.

