‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Cast & Premiere Spoilers

USA Network’s popular crime anthology The Sinner returns on Thursday, February 6 with a brand new season. It still features Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) at its center, but it also brings with it a new cast of suspicious characters amidst a creepy new crime. Here’s what you need to know about the new cast and what to expect from the premiere.

The Season 3 Cast

The Sinner is an interesting anthology format because while every season focuses on a different crime in a different location, there is still a nice throughline connecting all the seasons in the form of Det. Harry Ambrose (Pullman), who investigates all of the crimes.

In season one, Jessica Biel played Cora Tannetti, a woman who seemingly snapped and randomly killed a young man at the beach. Season two took Det. Ambrose back to his hometown in upstate New York to investigate a double homicide.

Now in season three, Det. Ambrose finds himself investigating a fatal yet seemingly routine car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York that reveals a much larger case behind it. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that “pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”

Joining Pullman for season 3 is Matt Bomer as the co-lead. Bomer, a White Collar alum, plays Jamie, an upstanding resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident. Also joining season 3 in a large role is Chris Messina as Nick Haas, a college friend of Jamie’s. When they cross paths again, it turns out to be a life-changing visit.

Rounding out the cast are three supporting characters — Jessica Hecht is Sonya, a reclusive painter who is the owner of the property where the car accident happens; Parisa Fitz-Henley is Leela Burns, Jamie’s expectant wife and owner of a boutique in town; and Eddie Martinez as Vic Soto, a rising detective in the local department who works alongside Ambrose.

Premiere Spoilers

Be warned of light spoilers ahead for the third season of The Sinner.

Jessica Biel, who starred in season one and is still an executive producer on the show, teases in an interview that season three has a very different feel to it than seasons one and two.

“This season, we have a very different cast and we have a very different underlying motivation,” says Biel, adding, “Our main character, Jamie, is really exploring what he is capable of. We’re talking about someone who is really tapping into that part of themselves where they’re willing to go further than most people. But we’re still asking the question, ‘Why? What happened to this guy?’ So that question will continue to be answered.”

“I have this feeling like I’m trapped, this thing looming over me,” says Bomer in the trailer, adding, “I’m not crazy. Tell me you know what I mean.”

“I do,” responds Pullman. “I just want you to know that I’m watching you.”

The Sinner airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

