‘The Sinner’ Season 3 Premiere Time and Channel Information

It has been almost a year and a half since the last Sinner episode aired, so fans must be positively champing at the bit to rejoin Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) on the latest strange, creepy and dangerous crime that will make fun thrilling television in season three.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Sinner season 3 premiere, date, time, channel, cast, plot and more.

The Sinner Season 3 Premiere Date and Time: The third season of this crime anthology premieres Thursday, February 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Sinner Season 3 Channel: The USA Network is the home for The Sinner for all three seasons. It is a marked departure from previous USA fare, with one reviewer writing in season one, “Darkness prevails at the USA Network, which formerly championed a ‘blue sky’ approach that welcomed banter-laced, light-stepping dramas such as Psych, Royal Pains, White Collar, Fairly Legal and the pathfinding Monk.

The Sinner Season 3 Cast: Pullman is the only holdover from the earlier seasons. His Det. Ambrose is always at the center of each season, investigating a creepy and dangerous crime where nothing is as it seems.

Joining Pullman for season 3 is Matt Bomer as the co-lead. Bomer, a White Collar alum, plays Jamie, an upstanding resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident. Also joining season 3 in a large role is Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) as Nick Haas, a college friend of Jamie’s. When they cross paths again, it turns out to be a life-changing visit.

Rounding out the cast are three supporting characters — Jessica Hecht is Sonya, a reclusive painter who is the owner of the property where the car accident happens; Parisa Fitz-Henley is Leela Burns, Jamie’s expectant wife and owner of a boutique in town; and Eddie Martinez as Vic Soto, a rising detective in the local department who works alongside Ambrose.

The Sinner Season 3 Plot: Season three sees Det. Ambrose investigating a fatal yet seemingly routine car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York that reveals a much larger case behind it. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that “pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”

“This season, we have a very different cast and we have a very different underlying motivation,” says executive producer Jessica Biel in a preseason interview, adding, “Our main character, Jamie, is really exploring what he is capable of. We’re talking about someone who is really tapping into that part of themselves where they’re willing to go further than most people. But we’re still asking the question, ‘Why? What happened to this guy?’ So that question will continue to be answered.”

“I have this feeling like I’m trapped, this thing looming over me,” says Bomer in the trailer, adding, “I’m not crazy. Tell me you know what I mean.”

“I do,” responds Pullman. “I just want you to know that I’m watching you.”

The Sinner airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

