Skai Jackson & Bhad Bhabie’s Mothers Get into an Instagram Beef

Skai Jackson’s mother, Kiya Cole, and Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli’s mother, Barbara, have begun threatening each other on Instagram. The feud all began when Jackson made a joke at Bhad Bhabie’s expense.

On the morning of February, Barbara Bregoli began posting screenshots of the insults that she and Kiya Cole had been trading on Instagram. During the comment war, Cole repeatedly asks Barbara to send her address so that the two can settle their differences in person. Cole wrote at one point to Bhad Bhabie, 16, “How about you just put your address or phone number in my DM and I will gladly have this conversation with your mother.”

Weighing in at one point during the conversation, Bhabie accuses of Skai Jackson, 17, of having a fake Instagram account, aka a Finsta. Cole told Barbara in one message, “Yout best leave me and mine alone! I will stomp a mudhole in your sloppy ass!!” While in another message, Cole calls Bhabie “a hot ass mess! Always barking like a little chihuahua on social media like she has no damn home training!”

The mothers then traded insult of each other’s business acumen. Each accused the other of living of their daughter’s fame. Barbara says, “I retired at 35 not off my kid.” That was in response to Cole discussing her various business interests. Later, Cole says to Barbara, “Because I’m trained, I honestly will hurt you… like really! So I gussed you leave it alone.” At that point, Barbara accused Cole of being all talk. In another insult aimed at Bhabie, Cole called the teenage “Dr. Phil” star “a hood rat.” Barbara responded by making a joke about Jackson’s high-profile breakup from Vietnamese-American rapper KiD Trunks.

After posting the screenshot of the fight involving Cole, Barbara posted a screenshot of a DM that she apparently got from Instagram-star Woah, Vicky. Vicky wrote, “Skai will beat her ass.”

In the midst of the postings from Barbara Bregoli, Skai Jackson tweeted a list of the things she was currently working on. Those included finalizing a make-up deal, going over scripts and recording an animated series for Netflix. Following the battle, Kiya Cole posted a meme on Instagram that read, “If it doesn’t bring you love, peace, or positive energy, stop engaging with it. Simple as that.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School