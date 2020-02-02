VideoVideo related to snickers plans to ‘fix the world’ in super bowl 2020 commercial 2020-02-02T17:55:53-05:00

In their Super Bowl ad, Snickers hopes to feed everyone on Earth a giant candy bar in the hopes that it will fix the world’s problems.

Snickers Is Celebrating a Decade of Their ‘You’re Not You’ Campaign

In the past, the candy bar company has used household names like Betty White to show that you’re only happy when you’re not hungry. Now, they’re attempting to communicate the idea that the entire world could be happier with a giant-sized Snickers bar. The commercial features everything from sexting to autocorrect to the issue of home gadgets spying on us in what multiple outlets have labeled a “cynical” spot.

The end of the ad is arguably even more cynical and shows two people taking a selfie only to fall backward in a giant hole. Then, Luis Guzman comes out from the crowd and says, “The snickers hole. It’s working!”

Fans may recognize the “You’re Not You” campaign as being made famous by Betty White getting tackled. It’s also a spoof off of the 1971 Coca-Cola ad.

The commercial is brought to viewers by BBDO New York and AMV BBDO, and features an original song.

In December, the company issued a press release to reveal they would be celebrating this year’s Super Bowl with a new commercial. In the release, Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS, shared, “We’re excited to bring SNICKERS back to entertainment’s biggest stage after two years away from the spotlight… We have a lot to celebrate this year – the new ad not only honors the tenth anniversary of one of the most well-known campaigns in advertising history, but also marks the 90th anniversary of the iconic SNICKERS candy brand.”

In January, they started to release a string of teasers to get fans excited about the ad. In three 15-second spots, people open up about why they’re digging the hole.

The commercial was directed by Tom Kuntz whose 2010 Old Spice commercial, “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” won the Emmy for “Commercial of the Year.”

Speaking to The Drum, Olken described filming as “interesting,” and said, “… you have to tell each one of these stories super fast and telegraphically… We spent a lot of time as we were developing the creative figuring out what were the best things that people would identify, ultimately getting to things like people riding scooters, texting dirty pictures – the kinds of things that are just out there in the ether that we thought everyone would be able to relate to across a really broad audience.”

It Cost Companies $5.6 Million This Year to Secure AD Space During the Super Bowl

Given the fact that the Super Bowl often breaks the record as the most-watched sporting event of the year, securing ad space during the big game is extremely expensive. According to NBC Sports, it cost companies $5.6 million for a 30-second ad slot. Back in 1967, the average price of advertisement was $37,500. Put lightly, times have changed.

This year, Fox has sold 77 national ad slots for the LIV Super Bowl. Some of the most well-known commercials to be released come from companies like Heinz, Walmart, Google, Budweisers, Hyundai, Porsche, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, New York Life, Pringles, and more. Even Donald Trump is expected to air a re-election campaign commercial this year.

The big game will kick off this Sunday at 6:30pm EST with coverage on Fox.

