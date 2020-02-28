Why Did Snooki Quit ‘Jersey Shore’? Why Is She Leaving?

In December, Nicole “Snooki” LaValle announced that she would be leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, during an episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.”

The reality star said, “I’m gonna throw up. OK, you guys, I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” she said on the pod. “I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a season 4 if there is one.”

Ultimately, Snooki says that leaving the show is necessary so she can have more family time. “I just can’t do it anymore. Literally leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me,” she said. “I don’t like partying like three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore and I wanna be home with the kids,” she explained.

Snooki rose to fame as part of MTV’s original Jersey Shore series, which began in 2009. She has since became a reality television sensation. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered globally on April 5, 2018.

The Rest of Her Cast Was Reportedly Surprised

According to People, Snooki took her costars by surprise when she made the announcement. A source told the outlet, “Production knew that she had been thinking about this so they were not surprised… The most surprised are the cast, but I think they all understand that she is just exhausted and wants to try and do something on her own. I think she just is probably burned out.”

The source added (in reference to Snooki’s statement that the show was “getting so dramatic”), “How can you go on a podcast and complain that there’s drama when this is a reality show? If there wasn’t drama, it wouldn’t air.”

Many People Think She’ll Return

The source tells People that most people are convinced Snooki will return after some time away.

MTV, meanwhile, did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Mike Sorrentino has urged his friend Snooki not to quit the show. The 32-year-old told US Weekly, “I didn’t agree with it, but I have to support my sister. I had texted her, called her and tried to convince her to reconsider but she has to do what’s right for her and we have to support her as a family. Maybe she’ll come back and revisit, maybe she’ll have a change of heart. Who knows? I’m hopeful for the future.”

Snooki has been married to husband Jionni LaValle since 2014. Together, the couple has three children: Lorenzo (7), Giovanna (5), and Angelo (8 months.)

During a live interview in 2012 after Lorenzo’s birth, Snooki told NBC’s “Today” of motherhood, “It’s crazy because, you know me, I just always want to have a good time — where’s the next party, what am I gonna do tonight… And now, it’s just like, I love my baby, what can we do with him? It’s just totally different.”

Jionni added, “She loves it, she’s a great mom… It’s just time-consuming, it’s 24 hours. It’s a lot of fun though.”

