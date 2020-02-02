Bill Nye the Science Guy in SodaStream’s Super Bowl 2020 Ad

Bill Nye “the Science Guy” will make an appearance during SodaStream’s Super Bowl 2020 ad this Sunday, February 2. The company released a clip of what to expect from tonight’s bubbly, space-themed commercial, followed by the full clip on YouTube shortly after.

The SodaStream ad features a brief appearance of Nye alongside Alyssa Carson, a teenage astronaut hopeful, as well as a few space antics on Mars, according to Space.com. Carson told the website that she was thrilled to work on the commercial, saying “It was really cool to be able to connect to their [SodaStream’s] mission as a company and how they’re so environmentally conscious.” You can check out the full Super Bowl ad below:

The Full Ad Features the Discovery & Collection of Water on Mars Before Somebody Accidentally Drinks it

The full video, which can be viewed above, takes place in the future and follows a select few astronauts as they make the first human Mars landing and collect water samples from the planet. Unfortunately, a fellow astronaut accidentally drinks the Mars sample after using a SodaStream device to carbonate it.

The clip features a suspenseful scene as the astronauts race to collect the water sample while a huge storm rolls in. They successfully collect the sample and run back to the ship, where they check in with dispatch back home. Bill Nye can be seen telling the camera that their discovery “changes everything,” while the people on Earth celebrate the major scientific breakthrough.

Sadly, the excitement doesn’t last long; just as the astronauts are getting ready to fly back to Earth, another scientist who tagged along for the trip carbonates the Martian water with a SodaStream unit and drinks it.

At the end of the video, SodaStream adds a quick rundown of the benefits of using one of their machines to carbonate your water. “This is a fictional story. For now. By 2025, SodaStream will eliminate 67 billion single-use bottles on this planet, so we won’t have to go looking for a new one.”

Nye & Carson Were Thrilled to Join SodaStream’s Cause

SodaStream worked with Goodby Silverstein & Partners on the ad, according to Space.com. A shorter, 30-second cut of the video, which is posted above, will air during the Super Bowl, Space.com reports. Nye told CNBC that he was “very happy” to be involved with the ad, and called the space exploration of water on Mars his “thang.”

“I took one class from this famous guy, Carl Sagan, and we talked about water on Mars during the disco era,” Nye said, according to CNBC. “I joined the Planetary Society. The Planetary Society has been advocating for missions to look for water on Mars for 40 years. So the theme of the spot is just my thang … I’m very happy to be doing this.”

Nye, who owns several SodaStream devices himself, added that the environmental benefits are worth the money. “You go to … any mainstream grocery store, or convenience store, and there’s a whole aisle of bottled water, much of it nowadays is sparkling, or carbonated,” he said. “What are you guys doing? You’re going to buy bottled water and haul it home? And furthermore, the water goes to the store on some massive truck, and it came in on some massive ship. It’s water, you guys, for crying out loud.”

Carson also discussed her involvement in the commercial with Space.com, telling the website, “Being able to get humans on Mars and actually collecting one of these samples would be such an incredible moment, I would kind of hope it would almost bring us back to the moon days of everyone being glued to the TV. Somehow someone drank it, I definitely think that there would be a little bit of disruption in people not being too happy about our first sample being gone, but … we’d hope that we’d store it somewhere a little bit better.”

If SodaStream airs a different version of the clip during the Super Bowl, Heavy will update this post with the commercial promo as soon as it is available.