Spy Games Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers & Elimination

On Spy Games, the remaining contestants are trying to keep the network alive.

Competitors are dropped from the side of a building, as the Assessors test their ability to retain and recall information under pressure. People in the house begin to turn against one of the competitors. Will this person cave to the sabotage or will they be able to overcome the politics in the house?

Here’s what happened and who was eliminated on Spy Games tonight:

Christina Is Finally Being Honest

Chelsey reveals to Christina that she’s a Canadian and Christina reveals that she was accused of racketeering. Christina is crying because she’s upset that people are turning on her. But she tricked Chelsey, who believed her secret. They two women begin to laugh.

Host Evy Poumpouras takes the competitors on a challenge in which they have to remember the arrangement of items in a briefcase while they do physical activities. Colin worries that his body is going to fail him and he worries that his failing body will get in the way of his success.

Charnel remembers everything because she’s a newswoman who can take a mental picture of whatever she sees. Eva tells her she did a good job. Brock does not remember anything.

Christina tells the confessional that Nika is useless and can’t handle her emotions.

Nika Took the Dossier & Won’t Give It Back

Christina gave Nika the dossier and somehow didn’t know she wouldn’t give it back. People begin to realize that Christina is not trust worthy. Charnel doesn’t think her secret is good enough. Charnel reveals that she is Dr. Death.

Christina feels good about all the secrets she knows. Colin and Jessica whisper in a bedroom and Jessica begins to cry and Colin hugs her. There’s going to be a house announcement and Jessica says she’s going to end up with a sabotage every week. Colin tells her to stop. Christina flips out on Jessica for some reason and then Jessica leaves.

Christina tells George that someone is looking through his stuff. He says, “yeah. I’ll think about that.” He gets up and walks away.

The Fourth Mission

The group is being tested to remember what they heard while under stress, hanging 10 stories, 110 feet from the ground. Correct answers bring the competitors one story closer to the ground. George decides to sabotage Nika by making her hang face down for the duration of the mission.

Host Doug Laux says that spies must remain calm at all times when they’re in the field. They cut to the crew lowering the cast off the side of the building then, they let them drop straight down. As they plummet to certain death, the cameras get a shot of everyone screaming “holy sh*t!.” Then the competitors are made to listen to a phone conversation.

They have to answer a series of questions and are lowered floor by floor. The Assessors decide to randomly drop the competitors just to try to make them forget what they know. The questions continue. Finally they are let back down.

Jessica is in shock when she gets to the bottom of the building. Christina worries that she’s going to get kicked off the show.

