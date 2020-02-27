‘Star Trek: Picard’ Episode 6 Cast: Here Are the Special Guests

Once again, Star Trek: Picard has left us with another beautifully executed episode that fans will be talking about for a long time. The episode also featured a number of special guests in the cast. Here’s a look at the cast for Star Trek: Picard Episode 5, The Impossible Box.

This article will have spoilers for Episode 6.

Here Are the Special Guests

Jonathan Del Arco returns again for this episode, reprising his role as Hugh. And yes, he’s the same actor who played Hugh in the original series. His past credits include Major Crimes (Dr. Fernando Morales), NCIS, The Closer (Dr. Fernando Morales), Dollhouse, 24, The Sopranos, American Dreams, The DA, Nip/Tuck (Sofia Lopez), Pearl, Pacific Blue, The Wonder Years, and more.

Peyton List returns as Lt. Narissa Rizzo, Narek’s sister. Her previous credits include Gotham (Ivy Pepper), Charmed, Colony (Amy Leonard), Frequency (Raimy), Law & Order: SVU (Margery), Bood & Oil (Emma), The Flash (Lisa Snart), The Tomorrow People (Cara), Mad Men (Jane Sterline), 90210 (Lindsey), Flashforward (Nicole Kirby), Big Shots (Cameron), Day Break, Windfall (Tally), As the World Turns (Lucy Montgomery), and more.

Barbara Eve Harris plays Emmy, the Federation officer that Raffie spoke with. Her credits include The Wilds (Audrey), Messiah (Katherine Bailey), Double Holiday, The Man in the High Castle, Sharp Objects (Eileen Curry), The Crossing (Lydia), Chicago PD (Emma Crowley), Supernatural, Bosch, How to Get Away with Murder, Revenge, Forever, Switched at Birth, CSI (Sheriff Sherry Liston), Prison Break (Felicia Lang), Eureka, ER, Side Effects, and more.

Sumalee Montano plays Soji’s mother. Her credits include The Casagrandes (Maria), Star Wars Resistance (voice of Agent Tierny), The Resident, Cleopatra in Space, Spider-Man (voice of Yuri), SEAL Team, The Outer Worlds (Zora Blackwood’s voice in the game), The Loud House (Maria), SWAT (Gwen), How to Get Away with Murder, This Is Us (Dr. Gail Jasper), The Gifted, Critical Role, Scandal (Audrey), Youth & Consequences (Kate), NCIS (Nicole), Days of Our Lives (Dr. Ong), Nashville (Dr. Kitley), Close to Home (Melinda), ER (Duvata Mahal), and more.

Marti Matulis portrays an XB worker. His credits include Evil (George), Z Nation, Teen Wolf (The Surgeon), Sleepy Hollow (Yao-Quai), American Horror Story (Piggy Man), Harry Potter and the Ten Years Later (Stretch), Star Trek: Enterprise (Reman Bodyguard/Xindi soldier), and more.

Ella McKenzie portrays Young Soji. This is her first credited role listed on IMDb.

Rico McClinton portrays an Older XB (ex-Borg.) His credits include guest roles on shows like How to Get Away with Murder, Murder in the First, 37, Scandal, True Blood, Battleship, Friday Night Lights, CSI: Miami, Alias, and more.

Charlie Newhart portrays a Romulan guard in the episode. His credits include When Icarus Fell, Dinner in America, Chicago PD, Beyond the Mask, and more.

Star Trek: Picard has done a great job of bringing in a variety of actors, including actors who were known and beloved from the original The Next Generation series. The actors who appeared in the latest episode of Picard did a phenomenal job continuing the story.