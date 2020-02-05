‘Summer House’ Season 4 New Cast & Spoilers

Bravo’s Summer House returns for season 4 on Feb 5 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The new cast was announced back in November, and some spoilers have already leaked for the season.

Returning cast members include Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Hannah Berner, and Paige DeSorbo. Danielle Olivera and Jordan Verroi will both be back as friends.

New cast members include Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud. The teaser for the new season promises drama and heat.

Here’s what you need to know about the new season:

Meet The New Cast

Jules Daoud is one of the new cast members. She attended DePaul University with the goal of becoming a doctor, but she started “Simply Jules,” a lifestyle and fashion blog, in 2013 after realizing that’s what she is passionate about.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science while working as a freelance content creator and social media marketer. According to her bio, she enjoys traveling, yoga, self-care, and letting loose in the Hamptons with friends.

New cast member Luke Gulbrason is seen fighting with Radke and causing drama with Berner in the trailer. It appears as though Gulbrason and Berner end up hooking up, which doesn’t seem to work out too well later in the season.

Gulbrason is also from the midwest. He is a former model who’s now looking to get into acting. According to his biography, he is a youth hockey coach living in New York City. He likes making jewelry and woodworking. He also loves the woods, his Harley-Davidson motorcycles and open space. The bio goes on to say “he is looking forward to creating long-lasting friendships.”

Season Four Spoilers

The trailer for the new season showed that Radke and Hubbard, who have been friends for a long time, hook up romantically at some point. At one point in the teaser, you can see Hubbard seeming to confront Radke about someone else in the house.

“If you want to go hang out with your little girlfriend, then you take the weekend off,” Hubbard says.

On top of that, the engagement between Batula and Cooke doesn’t seem to be going very well. They struggled with planning their wedding throughout the summer, so they “hooked up the least out of everyone in the house.” They are, however, still getting married.

DeSorbo told Entertainment Tonight that this season is a lot crazier than the previous ones, going on to say that a lot of friendships get tested and new relationships happen.

“I think that people have sex with each other, and people fight who you never would have expected,” Berner said. “I think in all relationships, as you get closer, you get tested.”

Another thing to look forward to this season is the fact that DeSorbo and Berner are sharing a room again, this time by choice. Though they are best friends, DeSorbo said that their relationship is “certainly not normal.”

DeSorbo is in a serious relationship with entrepreneur Perry Rahbar, and she says he loves Berner, so everything works out.

Tune into Summer House on Bravo on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

