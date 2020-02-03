WATCH: Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Performance

Tonight was the big 2020 halftime performance for Superbowl LIV, headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Videos coming shortly.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the Super Bowl halftime performance tonight. This was the first time that two Latin artists have headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. It was a big honor.

The halftime show began with a quick fireworks display and then Shakira leading an energetic song with a team of dancers, all dressed in red. Then the lights dimmed again and the music slowed, with Shakira leading a melodic, soulful song.

Next, Shakira engaged the audience with a bellydance and began singing one of her more traditional and well-known songs, “Whenever, Wherever.” Shakira said that her performance show would pay homage to Latin talent, and she is holding true to that promise with an amazing performance.

Malibu’s most wanted performing halftime for the superbowl! pic.twitter.com/jEMsP2MS4Y — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) February 3, 2020

And of course, we then heard the well known line: “Shakira, Shakira” as she began to sing “Hips don’t lie.” The audience cheered in excitement and the energy was palpable.

After a powerful performance from Shakira, Jennifer Lopez was next. Immediately, the audience was dancing along with her. Jennifer Lopez was dressed in black and her backup dancers were in black-and-white. The choreography was perfection and the lightshow was stunning.

One of the songs she performed was “Waiting for Tonight,” along with a mix of other great hits like “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Details About Tonight’s Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are joined by some talented special guests, Page Six reported. These include Bad Bunny, a reggaeton singer with 21 million Instagram followers. Bad Bunny is performing with Shakira. J Balvin is performing with Lopez, and Emme (Lopez’s daughter) is also appearing with her mom during the show, Page Six reported.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s fiance, is here cheering her on. Yahoo! reported that Lopez said jokingly, “You know Alex. He’ll be as close as he can get to that stage!”

Rodriguez was excited about the show before it event started. He told ET Online about what to expect, saying: “It’s gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic. I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what’s really great is you’re gonna have Shakira, and obviously you’re going to have Jennifer, and there’s so many surprises that you’re going to be blown away by.”

The day before the performance, Jennifer Lopez asked fans to give their own recommendations for what she will sing. She wrote: “1 day! Let’s get it Miami. Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show!” Her photo has more than a million likes.

Lopez was expected to perform Waiting for Tonight and a mashup of some of her best hits, Page Six reported.

Shakira, meanwhile, promised to pay homage to Latino culture during her performance, Deadline reported. Shakira is expected to perform Hips Don’t Lie and Whenever Wherever, Page Six reported.

Tonight’s halftime performance also marks the first time for JAY-Z’s Roc Nation to produce the show. Halftime shows typically run about 15 minutes in length (with about 30 minutes in total counting commercials etc.) The shows start about 90 minutes after the game kicks off, once the first two quarters have ended. The two performers will perform together and also split their time.

The headliners for the halftime show aren’t paid anything, Fee reported. Expenses and production costs are covered, but the artists aren’t paid. The production costs can be in the millions, so the NFL is still covering a lot. Since artists are seen by millions for 15 minutes or longer, there’s a lot of value they’re receiving from their appearance. Maroon 5’s record sales increased by 488 percent after their halftime performance in 2019.