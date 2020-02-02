Are Any Surprise Performers Expected at Super Bowl 2020 Halftime?

There are almost always surprise guests during the Super Bowl halftime show, and this year will follow along those lines. There will be at least three surprise guests with the possibility of more.

Headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show are Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The two women will be celebrating Latin culture and women empowerment during their performances. It will be the first time that two Latina artists co-headline the show.

This year’s headliners were announced just a month after the N.F.L. announced a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The partnership was to help produce the entertainment at the Super Bowl and other N.F.L. events and also to support the league’s social activism campaign, Inspire Change.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny are Set to Appear

J Balvin and Bad Bunny will both take the stage alongside Lopez and Shakira.

J Balvin is a Colombian reggaeton singer. He has been on the music scene since 2014 when he released his single “6 AM.” He collaborated with Bad Bunny and Cardi B on “I Like It,” which was nominated for the Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

J Balvin will be performing a bit of “Que Calor” and “Mi Gente” with J.Lo.

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton singer. He will be performing “I Like it Like That” with Shakira and a snippet off “Chantaje.”

Bad Bunny just released a new song called “6 Rings,” which is an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant. It ends with a recording of Bryant’s voice after his final NBA game saying “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And what can I say? Mamba out,” followed by a crowd chanting.

Page Six also notes that the Spanish lyrics of Bad Bunny’s song read “You won six rings, five with the NBA and one in marriage that gave you your daughters / Thinking that one of them left with you got me outta control / but nah, it’s so you don’t play ball alone in heaven.”

It’s not clear if Bad Bunny’s Kobe tribute will be included in the show.

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Will Guest Star

Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, is set to appear alongside her mother. Lopez is famously close with her children.

The 50-year-old superstar shared an image of her and Emme cuddling during some much-needed downtime at rehearsal. Emme is a singer and performer, taking after her mother; however, it’s not immediately clear what role she will play at the halftime show.

Lopez previously told CBS that being able to perform at the Super Bowl would be like winning an Oscar.

“It’s the biggest show that there is,” she said. “It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don’t get to do that on tour.”

Tailgating performers include Yolanda Adams, Pitbull and DJ Khaled. Demi Lovato will be performing the National Anthem pre-kickoff.

There may also be surprise guests during the halftime show.

