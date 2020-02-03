Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Performers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Who are the Super Bowl halftime performers for 2020? The 2020 halftime show promises to be one that you won’t soon forget. Here’s a look at the lineup today, along with some more details about halftime shows and their history with the Super Bowl.

1. Jennifer Lopez Is Performing & Asked Fans To Send Her Their Requests

Jennifer Lopez is one of the lead performers in today’s halftime show. She asked fans to give their own recommendations for what she performs. She wrote the day before her performance: “1 day! Let’s get it Miami. Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show!”

2. Shakira Is Performing & Said She’ll Pay Homage to Latino Culture

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira – Press Conference For The Super Bowl HalfTime Show 2020 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/TV1bNf8M46 — John JLover (@John_JLover) January 30, 2020

Shakira is also co-headlining today. She promised to pay homage to Latino culture during her performance, Deadline reported. Shakira said: “It’s a very important moment for our community, for the Latino community in this country, and I think the Super Bowl, it’s a very American event, as American as it can get. It’s going to be very nice and also a reminder of the heritage of this country. It’s one of diversity and that’s what we’ll be celebrating on Sunday.”

Shakira is expected to perform Hips Don’t Lie and Whenever Wherever, Page Six reported.

3. Shakira & Lopez ‘s Performance Is the First Time Two Latin Artists Are Headlining Together

JLovers & Shakira Fans It’s Time To Unite 🔥🙌🏻 #SuperBowlIIV JLo’s & Shakira’s Super Bowl HalfTime Show Must Be Watched By More Than 114 Million People So It’ll Be The Most Watched SB Show Ever ! pic.twitter.com/mGKwJD7BkX — John JLover (@John_JLover) January 30, 2020

This is the first time that two Latin artists have headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, Billboard reported. Gloria Estefan headlined in 1992 and 1999, and Enrique Iglesias performed in 2000. But JLo and Shakira’s performance marks the first time that two Latin artists had top billing, performing together.

This will also be the first time for JAY-Z’s Roc Nation to produce the halftime show.

4. They’ll Be Joined by J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and J-Lo’s Daughter Emme

OMG! @JLo’s daughter, Emme sings really good. Here she sings @aliciakeys’s If I Ain't Got You. I’m a fan already. pic.twitter.com/6tZz6jOifM — Patreeya (@Patreeya_4) May 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be joined by some talented special guests, Page Six reported. These include Bad Bunny, a reggaeton singer with 21 million Instagram followers. Bad Bunny will perform with Shakira.

J Balvin will be performing with Lopez, and Emme will also appear with her mom at one point during the show, Page Six reported.

5. Halftime Performers Are Not Paid

VideoVideo related to super bowl 2020 halftime performers: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-02-02T19:23:45-05:00

The headliners for the halftime show aren’t paid anything, Fee reported. Expenses and production costs are covered, but the artists aren’t paid. The production costs can be in the millions, so the NFL is still covering a lot. Since artists are seen by millions for 15 minutes or longer, there’s a lot of value they’re receiving from their appearance. Maroon 5’s record sales increased by 488 percent after their halftime performance in 2019.

VideoVideo related to super bowl 2020 halftime performers: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-02-02T19:23:45-05:00

Until Michael Jackson performed in 1993, we didn’t have big-name stars at the Super Bowl half time performance, WIFC reported. The first big name was in 1991 with New Kids on the Block. Before then, it was mostly marching bands and such. Then Gloria Estefan performed in 1992, but viewers actually tuned into Fox’s In Living Color instead. But Michael Jackson’s performance in 1993 changed the landscape. The NFL donated $100,000 to his Heal the World Foundation and he performed some of his most popular songs. The ratings jumped and after that, the halftime shows became huge performances.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works