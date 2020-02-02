Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Odds & Predictions

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us. Whether you tune in for the big game itself, the commercials, or just to give yourself an excuse to feast on some wings and down some brews, the majority of us will be hunkered down in front of a TV later this evening.

While we all may have different fascinations that draw us to the Super Bowl, we all can gather joint entertainment for the 20 to 30-odd minute spectacle known as the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Today’s Halftime Show is headlined by Jenny on the Block, Jennifer Lopez, and birthday girl, Shakira. With these powerhouse names ready to deliver a jam-packed performance, we present you with the most notable and entertaining Halftime Prop Bets and predictions, to make make the show all the more fun.

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Prop-Bet Predictions

Which Jennifer Lopez Song Will be Performed First?

Let’s Get Loud +300 Jenny from the Block +500 Live It Up +500 On the Floor +500 Dinero +600 El Anillo +700 Waiting for Tonight +800 If You Had My Love +900 Get Right +1000 Love Don’t Cost a Thing +1200



Let’s Get loud seems like a universal party starter, one that the majority of fans inside the stadium and outside the stadium will know and be able to sing along to.

Verdict: Let’s Get Loud



How Many Wardrobe Changes Will Jennifer Lopez Have?

Over/Under 2.5



Katy Perry, back in 2015, is the last Super Bowl performer to record more than 2.5 wardrobe changes. Lady Gaga, an artist known for her flair, limited her wardrobe count to just two a season ago. In fact, when Beyonce headlined, she didn’t make a single clothing change.

Verdict: Under 2.5



Will Either Jennifer Lopez or Shakira First Address the Audience in Spanish?

Yes +150 / No -200



J-Lo and Shakira are both bilingual, while Miami is notorious for having a large Hispanic population. The performance is also believed to be a “celebration of Latin music.” With that said, the likelihood of either’s first words uttered being Spanish is unlikely, considering the Super Bowl is filled with a predominantly English speaking crowd. However, you can expect a slew of bilingual entertainment from that point on.

Verdict: No



Will Alex Rodriguez be Shown During the Halftime Show?

Yes +200 / No -300 Over/Under 0.5 times



If you’ve been living under a rock, I feel like I should inform you that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of, if not the world’s, biggest power couples (although Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and his lady may have something to say about that).

However, the chances of A-Rod being involved in the halftime show are essentially zero. So in order for Rodriguez to be shown, the cameras would have to cut away from the performance, an unlikely scenario. Expect A-Rod’s mug to be splattered across your screen on multiple occasions throughout the night, just likely not during the halftime show itself.

Verdict: No/Under



Will Pitbull Make an Appearance During the Halftime Show?

Yes -550 / No +325



With rumors of Will Smith and DJ Khaled, amongst other notable names, appearing in the Halftime show have flooded headlines, this seems like the most obvious potential guest appearance of the night. Pitbull is, in fact, Mr. 305. Plus, take a glimpse at what the recording artist had to say to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier regarding his rumored inclusion at Super Bowl LIV.

“Am I in the halftime show? I’m involved in a lot of things that have to do with the Super Bowl,” he said. “I’ll leave it at that. I plead the fifth that this question might incriminate me.”

TMZ also reported back in September that Pitbull’s camp was in negotiations with J. Lo’s about a potential cameo appearance during Lopez’s halftime performance. On top of that, Pitbull is featured on Lopez’s highly-popular “On the Floor” single.

Verdict: Yes



Will There Be A Wardrobe Malfunction During Halftime Show?

Yes +1000 / No -2500



We all remember the infamous Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake debacle from Super Bowl XXXVIII back in 2004. The possibility of a similar scene occurring during tonight’s halftime show is slim to none. There is always the off chance that something occurs that is out of the performers’ hands, but for betting purposes, we’ll have to say no.

Verdict: No



