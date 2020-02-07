Is Supernatural on TV Tonight, 2/6/2020? When is the Next New Episode?

Supernatural is NOT on TV tonight, as the series is on another mid-season break for the next several weeks. The next new episode of Season 15, titled “Galaxy Brain,” will air on Monday, March 16. Once the show returns for its final run in March, it will be moving from Thursday nights to Monday nights for the duration of the series.

Fans have nine more episodes left before the series comes to an end on May 18. Season 15 will feature 20 episodes altogether, with the final three episodes of the series airing on May 4, 11 and 18 respectively (unless the schedule changes, in which case we will update this post).

Here’s what you need to know about the Supernatural Season 15 schedule and finale, including the remaining episode air dates and descriptions of the first 11 episodes:

There Might Be One More Small Break Before the Series Comes to an End

You can check out the tentative schedule for the remaining Season 15 episodes below, but note that the dates may change depending on network updates before the finale (the schedule has already changed several times this season). Keep in mind that the show moves to Monday nights after it’s mid-season return in March, and will no longer air on Thursdays.

The schedule below is courtesy of IMDb, but again, it is subject to change. If the schedule is accurate and doesn’t update before the finale, fans can expect one last short break between the April 20 and March 4 episodes. Check out the schedule below, according to IMDb:

Episode 15.12 airs Monday, March 16, 2020

Episode 15.13 airs Monday, March 23, 2020

Episode 15.14 airs Monday, March 30, 2020

Episode 15.15 airs Monday, April 6, 2020

Episode 15.16 airs Monday, April 13, 2020

Episode 15.17 airs Monday, April 20, 2020

Episode 15.18 airs Monday, May 4, 2020

Episode 15.19 airs Monday, May 11, 2020

Episode 15.20 (the series finale) airs Monday, May 18, 2020

Read on for the Season 15 Schedule & Episode Descriptions

There is little known about the remaining nine episodes of the series at this time, but Heavy will continue to update this post as more information is released. In the meantime, check out the episode titles and descriptions of the first 11 episodes below: (Warning: there might be some light spoilers in the episode descriptions!)

EPISODE 15.1, BACK AND TO THE FUTURE: “Picking up where we left off last season, Sam, Dean and Castiel are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.”

EPISODE 15.2, RAISING HELL: “Dean, Castiel and Sam call on Rowena to help keep the evil souls at bay and get an unexpected assist by Ketch.”



EPISODE 15.3, THE RUPTURE: “Sam and Dean, together with Rowena, work tirelessly to keep all of hell from breaking loose; Castiel cannot forgive an arrogant betrayal.”



EPISODE 15.4, ATOMIC MONSTERS: “Sam and Dean investigate the mysterious death of a girl and the disappearance of another.”



EPISODE 15.5, PROVERBS 17:3: “Sam and Dean’s routine case turns out to be anything but.”



EPISODE 15.6, GOLDEN TIME: “Sam and Dean are visited by an old friend; Castiel investigates the disappearance of a local teen.”



EPISODE 15.7, LAST CALL: “Dean goes off on his own to take on a case. Meanwhile, Castiel has an idea of how he can help Sam track down Chuck.”

EPISODE 15.8, OUR FATHER, WHO AREN’T IN HEAVEN: “Sam, Dean and Castiel’s continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies.”

EPISODE 15.9, THE TRAP: “Sam and Eileen are faced with the brutal truth. Meanwhile Dean and Cass work together in the hopes of getting a step ahead of Chuck.”

EPISODE 15.10, THE HEROES’ JOURNEY: “Sam and Dean hit the road to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out and they are the ones who may be in need of rescue.”

EPISODE 15.11, THE GAMBLERS: “Dean and Sam press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.”

Tune in Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Supernatural, once the series returns from break on March 16. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.

