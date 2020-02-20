‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 2 Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers

On the latest episode of Survivor: Winners at War, the episode description tells us “one castaway is out for blood after realizing their closest ally was sent to the Edge of Extinction.” There’s no question as to who that is — the previews for this week show us that it’s Boston Rob Mariano, who is very upset that the other tribe voted his wife Amber Brkich Mariano out of the game.

It’s not a huge surprise that he’s mad; Amber hasn’t played Survivor since the two of them met on “All-Stars.” They have since gotten married and have four children. But the question is, what can Rob really do about it until the tribes are merged?

The description for “It’s a Survivor Economy” also tells us that “another castaway must dig themselves out after letting information slip.” Who might that be? Follow along here with our live recap and elimination spoilers Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

