‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 3 Live Recap & Spoilers

Episode 3 of Survivor: Winners at War is titled “Out for Blood” and, based on the previews, that is exactly what the new-school players are going to be in these next few episodes.

Adam Klein is especially fed up with the way Boston Rob Mariano and Parvati Shallow are running things at the Sele tribe, so he has vowed to shake things up. The only question is if he can get enough players to join him to make any difference.

Over at Dakal, the previews tease that the tribe catches an actual shark in their fishing net, which is pretty impressive. And out at Edge of Extinction island, Amber Brkich Mariano may have found something pretty juicy. Can she manage to keep whatever advantage it is to herself?

Tune in Wednesday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to find out and follow along with our live recap and elimination spoilers below.

8:05 — At Sele, Adam and Denise Stapley are thinking the person to get out is Parvati because they think they can convince people to go along with them. Ben Driebergen and Michele Fitzgerald are on board. But Ben will have to stop being such a wild card because if Boston Rob gets even a whiff of Parvati being in trouble, he’s going to work his magic and make sure someone else goes home. Adam then tells Ethan Zohn about the plan, which — what?! Why would you do that?! And Adam even says in a private interview that people at home probably can’t believe he did that. Yes! Why did you do that?! Ethan acts like he’s on board with Adam, but Ethan is decidedly not on board with that plan.

8:10 — Meanwhile, over at Dakal, Tyson Apostol thinks Sandra Diaz-Twine is the one who needs to go, but Yul Kwon doesn’t want Sandra to go, so he approaches Sandra about an alliance and also tells her what Tyson is up to, which Sandra is none too happy to hear.

8:15 — Out on Edge of Extinction island, the ladies each get a scroll. The scrolls are just a picture of this unique tree up on the hilltop. There are lock boxes up there with number wheels, but they have apparently been given all the information they need to solve it. Amber thinks the numbers painted on the crates are it, but they’re not. Natalie Anderson figures out it’s the shells on the necklaces that were tying the scrolls closed, then she very sneakily keeps hers and throws one necklace away and smashes the third, so that no one else can solve it but her. Sneaky, sneaky, Natalie. The advantage she gets will let someone steal a vote, if they choose to buy this advantage by giving Natalie their fire token.

8:20 — Natalie chooses to send the advantage to Sarah Lacina, but the advantage has a caveat. Sarah has to sneak into the other tribe’s camp at night and get the steal a vote from one of their torches. Whoa. What if she gets caught?! Yikes. Luckily, Sarah chooses to buy the advantage. This should be pretty awesome to watch.

8:22 — She enlists her Cops R Us partner Tony Vlachos to help her. He has the idea to rub ash on her face to make her darker, which is kind of a good idea in theory, but the execution doesn’t exactly work the way they want it to. Anyway, Sarah gets a boat over to Sele’s camp and starts crawling around in the darkness trying to sneak past everyone to get to the torches. Not gonna lie, this is super intense.

