The Taco on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/19/2020

The Masked Singer Season 3, episode four aired on Wednesday, February 19. Since Group A finished performing, for now, it was time for the six contestants in Group B to show off their vocals. The Taco took the stage for the first time on Wednesday, giving some more clues about who they might be.

Here’s what we have learned about The Taco and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ The Taco Clues & Guesses

The judges were excited to see The Taco come out on to the stage, with Jenny McCarthy saying he kinda dances like an old guy.

“I’ve got plenty of seasoning and I’m in a good place,” The Taco said. “I’m here to bust out the buffet and spice things up. To enchilladas and beyond… I want to be the last mask standing. I just hope I don’t fall apart out there. Time for taco Wednesday!”

For his first song, The Taco sung “Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra. This is how I dress normally. The weirdest thing about this is being ignored by people because they don’t know who I am. For the first time, I feel invisible.

The Taco on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

The judges were blown away by The Taco’s performance.

“I feel like I should know that voice. I don’t know who you are, but that performance almost brought me to tears,” Nicole Scherzinger said. “I’m getting Regis Philbin.”

Ken Jeong guessed it was another comedian. “I think this is someone who is one of my idols in comedy this is Martin Shore,” he said. “The only thing that tripped me up is that Martin is from Canada, not San Francisco.”

“I’m thinking the videotapes are a very important clue,” Robin Thicke said. “Maybe Bob Saget.”

Before The Taco performed, the guesses about The Taco were a little farfetched, but Digital Spy ventured some guesses. One of them was that actor Danny Trejo might be responsible for the taco costume. He named his business Trejo’s Tacos, after all. Another guess is that The Taco is LeBron James. He is vocal about his love for the Mexican entree and once tried to trademark Taco Tuesday. (He failed to do so).

