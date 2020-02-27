Taco on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far (Episode 5)

The Taco performed for the second time this season on The Masked Singer season 3 episode 5, which aired on Wednesday, February 26. Before his performance, the Taco’s clue package offered new hints about the person singing behind the mask.

Who is the Taco? Read on for the top clues given and guesses made about their celebrity identity as of episode 5 of The Masked Singer.

This article will be updated live as episode 5 airs.

Taco on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

The Taco’s first video package offered a number of clues about his celebrity identity. Some major clues that popped up were a commercial kitchen and chefs, VCR tapes, a Rubik’s cube, and a red trolley. He also teased “I’ve been a comforting part of your lives for decades.”

After his episode 4 performance, the Taco told host Nick Cannon “This is how I dress normally. The weirdest thing about this is being ignored by people because they don’t know who I am. For the first time, I feel invisible.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Taco Top Guesses

After the Taco’s first Masked Singer performance (he sang an impressive rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra), the judges guessed the celebrity behind the mask could be Regis Philbin, Martin Short, or Bob Saget.

On Twitter, the two celebrity names that rose to the top as the most popular fan guesses after episode 4 were Tim Allen and Tom Bergeron.

