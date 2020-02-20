Taco on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A new season of The Masked Singer is well underway, and fans are itching to find out which celebrities are belting it out under which masks.

The taco will perform for the first time on February 19, along with five other singers who are part of “Group B”.

Here’s what you need to know about the taco before heading into this week’s episode.

1. The Taco Has a Big Personality

Based on the costume and pose alone, it’s clear the taco has a big personality.

As some people have pointed out, there’s a shirtless man running in the background of the photo (to the taco’s right-hand side; as seen above) that some fans may think is a clue as to the identity of the masked celeb.

So far, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, and Lil Wayne have been unmasked on the show, meaning the competition is fierce this season.

2. Some Viewers Believe It Is Danny Trejo

Even though it’s still early in the game, some fans are quick to guess that Danny Trejo is the taco– Trejo even has his own taco business with a number of locations, so that would explain the costume.

That, however, really seems to be the only piece of evidence thus far pointing to Trejo.

3. Other Fans Think the Masked Celeb Is LeBron James

Another popular theory floating around is that the taco is none other than NBA star LeBron James. Not only does he love tacos, but he tried to trademark ‘Taco Tuesday’, according to September 2019 article from The New York Times.

As Woman’s Day notes, James was denied because the US Patent and Trademark Office determined Taco Tuesday was a “commonplace term”.

Our thoughts are that it isn’t James. With his busy schedule and the fact that it’s basketball season, it seems like it would be a difficult stunt to pull off training and working as much as he does, while also competing on The Masked Singer.

4. The Taco Will Appear in the Next 3 Episodes

Tonight’s episode introduces the banana, elephant, taco, mouse, frog, and kitty. These six masked celebrities will appear in the next three episodes of the show.

After that, the show will move on to the last six singers, part of Group C. Then, the top three singers from groups A, B, and C, will all compete against one another in what’s being called the Super Nine.

From there, we’ll mask our third champion.

5. People Have to Wear a Shame Sash If They Use Their Cell Phones This Season

This go around, security has been vamped up on the show. In a recent interview with Vice, showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra shared, “We’ll humiliate anyone who wants to use their phone on set… Everyone tries to justify their need to use their phone, so if they want to do that, they have to go through the humiliating task of wearing this pageant sash. We can’t ban them entirely, because then people couldn’t do their job on show days, but we do humiliate them with the sash, so they only ask if they need it.”

In fact, security is so tight that the celebrity contestants must come to work on set with a mask. And, on top of that, they can’t talk in their normal voices.

Be sure to tune in to a new episode of The Masked Singer tonight on Fox at 8pm ET/PT to learn more about the taco.

