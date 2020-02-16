Tania & Syngin 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Tania and Syngin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, appear to still be together today and going strong. Although neither of the reality stars have posted much on social media over the past few months (likely due to their NDA contracts with TLC), their fellow co-star Juliana Custodio recently posted a photo of she, Michael, Tania and Syngin together during Super Bowl weekend in early February, hinting that the two are still married today and living in the U.S.

Although Tania and Syngin have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout Season 7 of the show, the two still tied the knot during the final episode of the regular series and Tania also recently posted a throwback photo of the reality star introducing her South African beau to her friends.

Here’s what we know about Tania and Syngin’s relationship today:

Tania & Syngin Had a Rocky Road to Their ‘Happily Ever After’

Tania and Syngin met while Tania was vacationing in South Africa with another man. After things fizzled with her long-distance date, she went out dancing and stopped at a bar, where she met Syngin. The two quickly hit it off, and Tania decided to see where things went with Syngin, so she extended her stay in South Africa for a few more months. The reality stars quickly fell in love during her vacation and began the process of applying for the K-1 visa.

Unfortunately, Tania and Syngin have dealt with a plethora of issues throughout their season of the show; neither star was on the same page when it came to their future and when they should start trying for children, and Tania left for a month in the middle of their 90-day engagement, which put a deep strain on their relationship. Tania also revealed that she didn’t believe Syngin was her “soulmate,” which didn’t sit well with the South African native, and the two have struggled to find common ground since.

Juliana Posted a Photo of Tania, Syngin, Michael & Herself Celebrating During Super Bowl LIV

Neither Tania nor Syngin have been very active on Instagram over the last few months, so it was unclear for most of the season if the two were still together. It’s not uncommon for couples who have a rocky and uncertain relationship on the show to refrain from posting, as contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship before the season wraps up.

However, Tania recently posted a throwback picture of Syngin meeting her friends, and although it’s an older picture, it’s unlikely that the reality star would still be posting pictures of Syngin if the two had broken up. As mentioned above, Juliana also posted a picture of the four of them spending time together during the Super Bowl in early February, so we feel confident that the two are still together today. The photo, which can be viewed above, is captioned “Love these people,” followed by the hashtags #superbowlweekend, #michaelandjuliana and #synginandtania.

Syngin’s Instagram page has remained relatively Tania-free in recent months, although we suspect it has more to do with his nondisclosure agreement with TLC than the fact that the two split up or are having issues in their marriage. Both reality stars still follow each other on Instagram so we don’t believe the two have broke up anytime recently.

