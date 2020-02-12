Taylor & Brandon, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reed, one of five couples featuring on Season 10 of Lifetime’s hit experimental reality series Married at First Sight, have had a rocky road to their “happily ever after” since the two first tied the knot on the show. Brandon isn’t a fan of being filmed nonstop, and his aggression toward the camera crew (as well as last week’s meltdown on the bus) has put a strain on his relationship with Taylor.

With their marital issues so front-and-center on recent episodes of the show, fans might be wondering if the two were able to work through their problems and make things work, or if they have gone their separate ways.

So, are Taylor and Brandon still together today? Although it’s still a bit too soon to predict with much certainty, we’ve got some thoughts on what might go down between the two. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Taylor and Brandon. Warning: some Married at First Sight relationship spoilers on Taylor and Brandon ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Taylor & Brandon Have Had a Few Big Arguments Already

Married at First Sight: Brandon Shuts Taylor Out (Season 10) | LifetimeWatch all new episodes of Married at First Sight, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite Lifetime shows at http://mylifetime.com/schedule. Things go sour for Brandon and Taylor's honeymoon as he unexpectedly gives her the cold shoulder, leaving her confused in this clip from Season 10, Episode 5, "Trouble in Paradise". #MarriedAtFirstSight Subscribe for more from Married at First Sight and other great Lifetime shows: https://mylt.tv/subscribe Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: https://mylt.tv/MAFS Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Kick off 2020 with Married at First Sight as the captivating series returns for it’s milestone 10th season in the nation’s capital of Washington, DC. For the first time in MAFS history – FIVE new couples will take a leap of faith when they walk down the aisle to marry a stranger. All episodes will be megasized to 2 hours to capture each couple’s journey as they go from wedding, to honeymoon, to early nesting, to the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together or decide to divorce? Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-01-30T14:59:46.000Z

Taylor and Brandon had a bumpy start to their marriage, which has included a few relatively big arguments and a particularly aggressive outburst by Brandon during last week’s episode. Fans will recall Brandon’s reaction to being followed onto the elevator by the camera crew while they were still in Panama for the honeymoon … not only did Brandon shove his hand in front of the camera and refuse to let the crew follow him, after Taylor confronted him about his rudeness, he got angry, stomped out of the hotel and started swearing at everybody on the bus as they headed to the airport.

“There are some things that he says to production that I don’t agree with, and he’s kind of abrasive and aggressive,” Taylor said during last week’s episode. Taylor also noted that Brandon left all of his things in the hotel room, including his wedding ring and passport, forcing her to pack his bag for him. Once he boarded the bus to the airport, she asked him to calm down, and he responded “I’m gonna calm down when I’m in Washington. F–k y’all.” He also accused her of not wanting to be married to him.

Aside from the questionable issues with the camera crew, Brandon has also said in the past that he doesn’t like how much Taylor is on social media. The two were also clearly uncomfortable during their first few nights together, and Brandon definitely has an attitude in the morning; he got aggravated when she woke him up and he left the hotel room during one of their first mornings together in Panama, which turned into a bigger argument later on in the day.

We Don’t Believe They Will Stay Together, Based on Their Relationship Now

Although it’s clear that both reality stars are hoping to make things work with one another, we don’t believe they will last, based off their interactions so far on the show. Brandon isn’t open or patient enough to be with Taylor, and we don’t think Taylor is going to want to put up with someone who is rude and crabby in the morning, doesn’t know how to properly handle his temper, and pushes her away and shuts down the moment he gets upset about something. Unless these two make a serious change over the next six episodes, we don’t think they will stay together on Decision Day.

What do you think? Do you agree with us and think they will call it quits, or do you think Taylor and Brandon will be able to work through their issues and try to make things work by Decision Day? Take our poll below!

Click here if you want full spoilers on what actually happens between Taylor and Brandon in the end. Otherwise, tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage and reality TV news!

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

