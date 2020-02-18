Taylor Swift Releases A New Video of Her Song, “The Man”

Taylor Swift releases acoustic video for “The Man” last night.

The live video of her song “The Man,” was recorded during a performance during September 2019 at Paris’ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix. The singer teased the video ahead of release before dropping it at midnight.

Swift plays acoustic guitar and sings “The Man” in the clip she posted on Twitter, from her 2019 album Lover. As she performs, the audience sings along, reported Rolling Stone.

The Man – Live From Paris ✨

Song/video tonight at Midnight ET pic.twitter.com/Mr579hZtZe — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 17, 2020

Last month Swift released her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which premiered at Sundance. The film was directed by Lana Wilson and documented the making of Lover, explaining Swift’s recent political turn.

“Taylor hadn’t done an interview for three years when I first met her, so it was a big deal,” Wilson told Rolling Stone. “We actually did the first interview as an audio-only interview, which I think made a big difference. So, it was just her and me alone in a room. It was amazing to me that she has managed to hold on to her humanity and sense of humor in the face of all of that.”

She also told Rolling Stone, “No one had ever filmed with her in the studio before. I think you could see in the movie, it’s like her happy place and she’s so in the zone. It’s amazing to watch her work.”

ABC News Radio reported, Swift took a moment to emphasize her frustration with the industry’s double standard and paused after the lyric, “They’d paint me out to be bad/ So it’s okay that I’m mad.”

The audience screamed in agreement for a complete 30 seconds before Taylor resumed singing.

Watch Swift perform all the songs from Lover live this summer.

Taylor will go on a brief tour, consisting of Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East. She’ll play two dates at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on July 31 and August 1 and two dates at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on July 25 and 26.

Swift canceled her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards because, many speculate, of the recent scandal involving former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan.

Initially, Swift’s performance was kept secret to prevent her potential exit from the production becoming as big a problem as it would have been if it was announced, said Variety.

Rehearsal schedules for taping at the Staples Center had included a “TBA” artist that was believed to have been held for Swift’s performance of “The Man” from her 2019 “Lover” album. “The Man” became a feminist anthem and was thought to be particularly timely given the nature of the Dugan scandal.

