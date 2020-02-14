Team Snapchat Trends After Finally Sending Valentine’s Message

People across the country were saddened when their yearly Team Snapchat Valentine’s Day message hadn’t arrived yet today. But this afternoon, Snapchat finally sent out the message after many sad tweets were shared. The yearly message has become a bit of a meme, with people joking about how sometimes it’s the only Valentine’s message they get. But when it was delayed, the absence was missed. Snapchat finally came through though and did send out its yearly greeting. Here are some of the best memes about Team Snapchat’s Valentine’s greeting.

When the message hadn’t arrived yet, people shared sad memes about the absence in their inbox.

Me waiting for team Snapchat to wish me happy Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/QIprGQljlZ — AJ Magnu (@aj_mag14) February 14, 2020

Some people joked that “even Team Snapchat” didn’t care this year.

Team Snapchat didn’t even pull through and send me a valentines message this year — fucking follow me (@BigGeorgeHerman) February 14, 2020

One person wrote: “You know you are alone forever when Team Snapchat won’t even send you a Valentine’s Day message.”

You know you are alone forever when Team Snapchat won't even send you a Valentine's Day message. pic.twitter.com/fXlh9cF6E0 — ᴇ ᴍ ᴍ ᴀ (@calmamericana) February 14, 2020

As time wore on without a message, more people voiced concern.

I really got ghosted by Team Snapchat — jim (@JimJimxnez17) February 14, 2020

For all the bitter people today did y’all get your team Snapchat Valentine’s Day message 😂 — Emily Maldonado (@s0methinelse) February 14, 2020

Not even a Valentine's message from Team Snapchat this year pic.twitter.com/kkmd1fYD6S — Shy.ovo (@ShyonGredley) February 14, 2020

When the entire day has passed and Team Snapchat still hasnt sent you that special Valentine message https://t.co/YXJnlBW4Uf — Abdullah (@Abdulmir18) February 14, 2020

One person wrote: “Everyone’s talking about how ‘the only snapchat I’m getting on Valentine’s Day is from team snapchat‘ I didn’t even get a snap from team snapchat so…”

Everyone’s talking about how “the only snapchat I’m getting on Valentine’s Day is from team snapchat” I didn’t even get a snap from team snapchat so😳 — Morgan Motley (@morganmotley_) February 14, 2020

Another person wrote that they were “single single” today because they didn’t hear from Team Snapchat.

I didn’t even get a text from Team Snapchat today wtf so I’m single single 🙄 — ♡ (@mvyra_) February 14, 2020

Didn’t even get a message from team Snapchat this year 😢💔 — Zexay (@fnZexay) February 14, 2020

Not even Team Snapchat wants to snap me. What is life pic.twitter.com/jjYdOpBd2J — Airhawkeye.v2 (@Airhawkeyev2) February 14, 2020

me eagerly waiting for team snapchat to send me a message for valentine’s day because i know no one else will pic.twitter.com/wf2xhWhFMK — sabrina 🌱 (@sabl0209) February 14, 2020

Team snapchat forgot about me pic.twitter.com/kqoEGrTA1M — ☀️ (@afj_93) February 14, 2020

But finally, the long-awaited Valentine’s message arrived and people celebrated.

got my valentine’s snap from team snapchat, that wraps up this vday 🥱 — megs (@megs_hill_) February 14, 2020

Well… Most people celebrated.

When you think someone cares about you but it’s just Team Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/12cHF7BKYB — cameron grant (@icamerongrant) February 14, 2020

When Team Snapchat is the only one who asked me to be their valentine pic.twitter.com/IsljdjDYdu — Loyal Quertz💰. (@QuertzzV2) February 14, 2020

when the only person that hits you up on valentine’s day is Team Snapchat 😔 pic.twitter.com/miPN68eCbf — velo (@velocity) February 13, 2020

Still, most of the posts from people showed that they were happy to get the message, along with a good dose of sarcasm too. Here are some of the best messages and memes people shared about finally hearing from Team Snapchat.

i got my team snapchat video 🥰 hehe i love receiving cute videos from my valentine — kat ♡ (@katg0tchatongue) February 14, 2020

I GOT MY SNAP FROM TEAM SNAPCHAT I know y’all jealous pic.twitter.com/XKMYfGxeQp — lola🌱 (@lolahuni) February 14, 2020

Team Snapchat coming in clutch with the #vday love pic.twitter.com/yJ6hMtdjoU — Ambam (@ItsReallyAmber) February 14, 2020

they always have my back. i love them sm. happy valentine's day for the best thing in the whole damn world. happy valentine's day team snapchat💞💞💞

always yours, iisa pic.twitter.com/DvQYiWo8vg — florence pugh lovebot (@fntyari) February 14, 2020

One person wrote: “Team Snapchat just sent me a Valentines video, so yeah, I’m having a pretty good day.”

Team Snapchat just sent me a Valentines video, so yeah, I’m having a pretty good day — Kung Fu Benny (@Ben_Laurx) February 14, 2020

“Team Snapchat, my true love,” another person wrote.

team snapchat, my true love pic.twitter.com/QxycSgmGFb — l (@exidpop) February 14, 2020

So blessed that Team Snapchat is always here for me🥰😤 pic.twitter.com/rUDgmxHM21 — ↞Annie ↠ (@anna_devs) February 14, 2020

Here are some more posts about Team Snapchat.

Legitimately didn’t know today was Valentine’s Day…until Team Snapchat pops up for a late dose of hurt and loneliness. #ValetinesDay pic.twitter.com/MWQzi3Z2hB — Gabriel Lewis (@gabrielnjlewis) February 14, 2020

Other people commented that they had blocked Team Snapchat a long time ago, so they had no idea if Snapchat was still sending those messages or not.

Will Team Snapchat continue sending messages next Valentine’s? Probably so, but we’ll see.