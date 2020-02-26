Toneisha Harris Picks Blake Shelton to be Her Coach

Toneisha Harris sung one of the most powerful vocals that Jonas – or perhaps anyone – has ever heard. He was shaking and he said that he’d be honored to be her coach.

Her son has Leukemia and she took time off to take care of her child. Shelton spoke to her about singing “I want to Know What Love Is” and Shelton said, I don’t even know what it is to sing like it is to sing like you can sing.”

Legend said, you don’t even need one of us to do well in this show, and Legend asked her to give him the opportunity to be her coach. There is more to come about Toneisha Harris.

Toneisha was set to audition for The Voice eight years ago. But her plans were put on hold after her son was diagnosed with Leukemia. She devoted all her time to caring for him. Now, two years into his remission, she is reclaimging her dreams. “You might have taken the time off,” says a tearful Clarkson, “But your voice didn’t.”

“I was a coach back then when you were supposed to audition,” says Shelton, “I’m still a coach now. You know experience goes a long way.”

Legend adds that she doesn’t need any coach to do well on the show. “You are already amazing,” he says. “You already deserve to be in the finale,” reported MJSBigblog.

She Picked Shelton to be her coach.

The audience went wild when all four judges — Nick Jonas, Black Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson — turned their chairs and gave the singer their stamp of approval.

The 44-year-old performer revealed she is originally from Maryland but is currently a proud Georgia resident.

“That was one of the most powerful vocals I’ve ever heard; not just in the competition,” Jonas said. “The runs were all perfect. The higher notes were hanging there. There wasn’t one note that was out of tune. You were locked in the entire time.”

Clarkson called the singer’s voice a blessing and the reason why the show exists.

Harris revealed she took a break from singing, and that she had wanted to pour her heart into the singing competition after missing an audition years earlier.

“I was supposed to audition for “The Voice” about eight years ago, and my son was diagnosed with leukemia, so I cared for nothing else but him,” Harris said.

When Clarkson asked how he is doing now, Harris smiled and said that he is doing amazing now.

The audience’s roaring applause moved Harris to tears.

“You might have taken some time off, but your voice didn’t,” Clarkson, a mother herself, told Harris. “What we want is to be moved and that is what you just did. That’s the whole point in being an artist.”

Shelton, who was a coach when Harris was originally supposed to audition, said that it was refreshing to hear her sing a classic.

“Every line, every chorus, took it to a new level,” Shelton added.

Legend noted that all the judges turned around because Harris’ voice is special.

