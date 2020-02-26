Teresa Giudice Caught Lying About Margaret & Danielle’s Fight

There’s some new tea to spill on Real Housewives of New Jersey and it involves Teresa Giudice! On the RHONJ season 10 reunion, which airs Wednesday, February 26 at 8:00 PM EST on Bravo, Giudice is caught in a lie concerning the pulling of Margaret Josephs’ ponytail. According to unseen footage, Giudice gave Danielle Staub the instruction to pull Josephs’ hair during a fight between the two women.

Giudice appears to be at odds with producers as she is seen begging them not to include the clip of her confession and subsequent argument with Josephs. Giudice, who has been a castmember of RHONJ since its inaugural season in 2009, has had her fair share of drama over the years, but this incident might just be the tipping point that may cause her to quit RHONJ, as some fans have speculated.

Here is a closer look at the newly released footage:

The Unaired Footage That Reveals The Lie

The first look of the reunion episode is posted on the Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Instagram account, and it looks juicy! In the clip, the cast is seen enjoying a backyard get-together with plenty of red solo cups in the background. People described the backyard dynamic and the cast as, “All have a lot to say, but none seem to be as upset as Josephs, who confronts Giudice after unseen RHONJ footage revealed the mother of four had told Danielle Staub to pull Josephs’ ponytail earlier this season.”

In the preview, Josesphs screams at Giudice, “You talked her into being violent! You have no remorse!” Giudice is then seen sticking her middle finger up at producers before storming off and intentionally knocking several items off of a table on her way out of camera view. Of the situation, Guidice has remarked, “I was so f-king mad!”

Giudice’s Name Has Been In Headlines This Season

Teresa Giudice and her family have made several headlines during season 10, especially pertaining to the deportation of her husband, Joe Giudice, to Italy. In 2019, Joe Giudice was released from ICE custodianship after being held for three years on fraud charges. In November 2019, Teresa Giudice and the couple’s four daughters (Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, Audriana, 10) flew to Italy to visit Joe Guidice. The reunion was monumental because it was the first time that the family of six was able to be together and see Joe Giudice outside of legal custody.

The couple’s four daughters returned to Italy to visit their father in December 2019, but Teresa Giudice did not travel with them for the second reunion with Joe Giudice. Rather, Teresa Giudice announced her intent to separate from Joe Giudice and has since been seen with ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo.